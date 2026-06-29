The latest way to see Europe: On foot

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Thanks to a collision of post-pandemic travel preferences and the appeal of crowd-free rural Europe, the self-guided walking holiday is going mainstream.

My husband and I know we have made a foolish decision.

With every curve of our Jeep, it becomes increasingly clear that the muddy, rutted Tuscan “road” that Google Maps has confidently sent us down is actually a cowpath. But it is impossible to turn around.

The trail is narrowly cut into the side of a grass-covered mountain and our vehicle handles with the grace of a box truck.

Rounding a bend, we lock eyes with two walkers who register the mortified helplessness on our faces with empathy and amusement. The wordless exchange ends with the arrival of the sheepdogs: Our Jeep was white. We were being herded – straight to the nearest village.

Perhaps we were doing it all wrong, we thought, looking around the osteria later and seeing all the couples who, by their attire and daypacks, had clearly earned their way there on foot. Perhaps we, too, should be walking.

A growing number of Americans are arriving at this very same conclusion. Thanks to a collision of post-pandemic travel preferences and the appeal of crowd-free rural Europe, the self-guided walking holiday – overlooked for decades by US travellers – is going mainstream.

Call it the great walking boom of the mid-2020s. Across Europe, historic walking trails from the 1,995km Via Francigena (which stretches from Canterbury, England, to Rome) to Slovenia’s 269km trek through the Julian Alps have seen foot traffic multiply – sometimes as much as fourfold – in the past decade.

Walks that have always been popular are enormously more so.

Take the Camino de Santiago, a network of routes which is set to have the busiest summer in its 1,200-year history. Over the past five decades, the number of people walking the Camino has risen by a factor of nearly 5,000 – from 70 people a year to more than 347,000 just before the Covid-19 pandemic. Since 2022, it has had four consecutive record-breaking years so far.

Much of the demand is coming from Americans: Operators report growing interest from US travellers keen to escape overtouristed capitals and enjoy a more spontaneous breed of light adventure than their normal European escapades.

The Camino is just one example, with the number of credentials issued to Americans doubling between 2018 and 2025, according to a US-based non-profit supporting travellers interested in the route.

Glasgow, Scotland-based Macs Adventure, which launched in 2003, reports US travellers are “driving remarkable increases in new destinations” with North America being “one of the company’s most dynamic growth engines”.

Its top island destinations for US travellers – Madeira and the Azores – had a 99 per cent and a 360 per cent increase in bookings since 2022, respectively.

To keep pace with steep growth from the US market, including a 236 per cent increase in US bookings from 2023 to 2024 alone, Macs opened a US office in Denver in 2017 and expanded its US team from 11 people to 40 in 2022.

Chief executive Neil Lapping says that increased interest amounts to tens of thousands more bookings, many of which are from recent retirees.

“I think we’re just at the beginning,” Lapping says of the American-led interest in self-guided walking trips. Awareness, he says, is still nascent. “The first thing we have to do is explain, ‘This is how it works, and this is why it’s great.’”

Hiking for hotel people

Reno, Nevada-based entertainment publicist Jen Eastwood is among the recent converts.

She considers herself fairly well-travelled – having gone whitewater rafting in Africa, hiking in Patagonia and on multiple trips to Europe with the same group of seven friends. But she ranks their recent walking trip in Switzerland among the best she has ever taken.

The eight-night itinerary excluding flights, designed by Macs and costing US $1,900 (S$2,460) a person, wound through Alpine hamlets with stops at intimate, family-owned inns and rustic bed-and-breakfasts.

A custom Global Positioning System app guided her and her group of friends along 9km to 12km a day of low-altitude-gain paths that connected each stay to train stations and local pubs where they could sit for afternoon spritzes.

If the weather was unpalatable or someone wanted to break off and do his or her own thing for a day, nearby train routes and alternate trails offered that flexibility. And best of all, says Eastwood, was that Macs handled luggage forwarding from point to point.

“I don’t want to be hiking with a giant pack and staying up on the mountain in a hut,” she says. “That’s just a little too ‘roughing it’ for me. I like a hot shower. A nice breakfast. A good glass of wine. I want to be in a piazza at sunset. This was kind of (that) same schedule every day,” she says. “And it was perfect.”

In 2025, walking and hiking holiday provider Walkers’ Britain & Europe launched an introductory collection of compact, self-guided itineraries in the British countryside, which brand manager Els van Veelen says was in response to increased US bookings, already up 22 per cent from 2025.

“In the last couple of years – especially since 2022 – we’ve noted a steady increase from the American market,” van Veelen says. She credits “the popularity of hiking in the national parks in the US itself, combined with a growing travel-savvy market” as a driver of the trend.

The collection includes short walking days on the South Downs Way in East Sussex and amid the Scotch distilleries of Speyside.

Other operators, like Original Travel, tailor itineraries with stays at four- and five-star hotels in places like the Dolomites, where five-night trips start at £3,900 (S$6,660) . (Macs charges under US$1,200 a person for six nights in the same region by prioritising locally run inns instead of luxury resorts.)

Handheld independence

Thanks to a collision of post-pandemic travel preferences and the appeal of crowd-free rural Europe, the self-guided walking holiday is going mainstream. PHOTO: PIXABAY

Walking trips tap several trends American travellers are already hungry for, Lapping says.

Most obvious is a post-pandemic interest in the outdoors, visible in trends from a birdwatching boom to a spike in hikers, according to non-profit organisation Outdoor Foundation’s participation data.

Wellness tourism has also surged, with consumer spending predicted to swell by about 50 per cent over the course of the decade.

And then there is a desire for slow travel, which aims to carve enough time to go off-track in search of “authentic” regional cuisine, cultural traditions and history and to patronise locally owned businesses – all hallmarks of many European trails.

Our Tuscan road trip certainly aimed for the latter. And while my husband and I crave the flexibility and spontaneity that characterised travel before cellphones – with paper maps and guidebooks – a walking trip felt logistically insurmountable: The stakes seem higher if you take a wrong turn on foot.

Linda Biggers, director of Portugal travel specialist Pura Aventura, says my anxieties are common and that travellers today want “hand-held independence”.

The self-guided “walking and wine” trips she plans use a custom GPS app – with maps, audio cues and step-by-step instructions – that works offline to keep guests away from the crowds and fully in control of their experience without having to stress about where to go or how to get there.

Meanwhile, Biggers added, 77 per cent of Pura’s bookings in Spain in 2025 were for rural, self-guided walking itineraries rather than city-based or driving holidays. Year-to-date in 2026, that figure has risen to 84 per cent.

Even individual hotels in the most booming walking markets are creating offerings around walking, so curious explorers can head off in different directions each day without worrying about transporting their belongings, knowing that they will return nightly to the same comfortable spot.

In the Dolomites, the Aman Rosa Alpina resort highlights its concierge-curated hiking itineraries, while the Marine North Berwick on Scotland’s East Lothian coast offers new walking-centric packages – complete with branded print guides and Garmin routes – to laid-back weekenders.

And in Mallorca, Virgin Limited Edition’s Son Bunyola kicked off 2026 with the launch of a new three-night “Walking Escape” that touts the property’s trail access through the UNESCO-protected Tramuntana mountains and includes a four-hour (guided) trek, a lunch and a one-hour deep tissue massage to help you bounce back from the physical exertion.

“Travellers from the US make up a top portion” of guests here, says a spokesperson for Son Bunyola, and the packages cater to its guests’ “growing demands for active experiences within nature”.

Antidote to overtourism

Across Europe, historic walking trails have seen foot traffic multiply – sometimes as much as fourfold – in the past decade. PHOTO: PIXABAY

Walking trips offer another benefit: By dispersing tourists in rural areas, they enable European travel without feeding congestion, crowds and overtourism.

International tourist arrivals reached a record 1.52 billion in 2025. Europe received more than half of those arrivals, and local residents pushed back. Protests swept Barcelona, Paris, Venice and other cities fighting crowds and “Disneyfication”.

The travellers in 2026 seem to understand the assignment. Two recent surveys found 67 per cent of global travellers want to visit less crowded destinations and 63 per cent said they are likely to visit an off-the-beaten-track destination on their next trip.

Certainly, in the sprawling reaches of Tuscan farmland, and even in heavy-traffic destinations like the Italian Riviera, accessing a place via its walking trails is wholly different from arriving by car into clogged narrow streets, or by train onto a crowded platform.

Daelan Davies, a Vancouver-based air traffic controller, found this when he took his mother to Cinque Terre. Walking meant moments of exhaustion, but also moments of great accomplishment. And even in a tourism hot spot, they felt like they were on their own, he says, at times sharing the trail with just a handful of other people.

“It’s fun to come around the corner – and there’re active farms and little towns and people living their lives, and it feels very remote – and then all of a sudden, you’re in the town, and there’s a train station and all the regular tourists,” Davies says. “Then you walk for 15, 20 minutes, and it’s back to feeling like it’s just you.”

Off-the-beaten-path walks

As marquee walking routes get popular, operators are opening alternatives that keep the scenery and lose the crowds.

Britain: For alternatives to the well-walked classics – the Cotswolds, Hadrian’s Wall and Scotland’s Fife and West Highlands – operators are exploring new terrain. Walkers’ Britain & Europe recently launched a collection of short-haul hikes, including through Speyside whisky country.

Italy: For alternatives to Tuscany’s classic Chianti wine trails, InnTravel offers a Veneto route in the Prosecco Hills. For a take on Italy’s Amalfi Coast away from crowds, On Foot Holidays recommends walkers head farther south to Campania’s Cilento National Park.

Spain: For a lighter-traffic alternative to the Camino de Santiago, providers are now offering the Galician Coast’s Camino Ingles, the short historic route running from the Galician coast inland to Santiago.

Portugal: As an alternative to Lisbon, Cascais is home to networks of walking paths that include the easy 13km Rota do Cabo Raso coastal loop through Sintra-Cascais Natural Park. Tour operators offer self-guided routes through the park, villages and countryside.

Eastern Europe: As an alternative to the Dolomites, Responsible Travel added new itineraries in 2026 in Slovenia’s Eastern Alps, including the Julian Alps’ 269km circular Juliana Trail and the Alpe-Adria Trail, a 750km route from the foot of Austria’s Grossglockner through Slovenia’s Julian Alps and Soca Valley to Italy’s Adriatic coast. For an alternative to the busy Croatian coast, Explore Worldwide guides walks along coastal Albania. BLOOMBERG