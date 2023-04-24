The delight of Turkish culture and hospitality

TURKEY – “Can I offer you some tea?” This is the delightful question that greets me everywhere I go in Turkey, and I say yes every time.

Served in a small glass, the crimson tea packs a punch – not just of flavour, but also Turkish hospitality.

Locals tell me the tea is served in a glass called ince belli, pronounced in-je beh-le. With a sleek silhouette, it is shaped like a tulip, the national flower.

The tulip motif, painted in vibrant colours, also appears on the saucer.

Throughout my six-day trip in Turkey, I am in quest of the tulip. I spy it hand-sewn on scarves, woven on curtains in restaurants and decorating city streets in bright bursts of violet and yellow.

While the tulip signifies a collective cultural identity of the Turks, to me, it also symbolises the resilience and hope the locals retain in the wake of the devastating earthquake in February.

I notice their optimism and quiet smiles when the natural disaster is mentioned, a show of their unshaken faith that the country will recover.

I am geared up for spring and expect comfortable and breezy 15 deg C weather, but the temperature dips well below 8 deg C some days. My nose turns pink from the cold, but it is nothing a glass of hot Turkish tea cannot fix.

1. Turkish tulips: A sea of colour