JOHOR – Farmer Will Chua, 45, pulls his parang out of the ground to examine the layer of topsoil. Instead of being rich and dark, the red soil is barren and desert-like, robbed of nutrients – scars from the monoculture farming that has taken place on this land.

As our group of about 20 walks, Mr Chua urges us to ponder over the state of the degraded soil.