The art of the staycay: Arts experiences at local hotels

Embark on a treasure hunt at Raffles Singapore, one of the artsy staycation packages currently being offered.
Embark on a treasure hunt at Raffles Singapore, one of the artsy staycation packages currently being offered.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Senior Culture Correspondent
  • Published
    0 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Hotels are getting artsy with staycation packages that offer a creative twist on the usual getaways. Take your pick of theatre and visual arts from these three packages from the Raffles Singapore, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore and Marina Bay Sands. Or if you prefer just a short experience, check out a music treat from leisure and entertainment company Fever's Candlelight series of concerts.

Walk through the doors of the Raffles Singapore and you step back in time. The 133-year-old hotel is wreathed, as writer Somerset Maugham once declared, in "all the fables of the exotic east".

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 