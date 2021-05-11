The art of the staycay: Arts experiences at local hotels

Hotels are getting artsy with staycation packages that offer a creative twist on the usual getaways. Take your pick of theatre and visual arts from these three packages from the Raffles Singapore, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore and Marina Bay Sands. Or if you prefer just a short experience, check out a music treat from leisure and entertainment company Fever's Candlelight series of concerts.

Walk through the doors of the Raffles Singapore and you step back in time. The 133-year-old hotel is wreathed, as writer Somerset Maugham once declared, in "all the fables of the exotic east".