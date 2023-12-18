Teetering between joy and terror: Extreme sledding in the Swiss Alps

SWITZERLAND – To reach the top of the Waldspitz sledding run above the village of Grindelwald in the Swiss Alps, I hike 90 minutes into the backcountry, dragging a small runnered sled by a rope to roughly 2,260m.

Above the tree line, the snow – a brilliant fondant whiting out granite ledges and filling meadows – lies deep on either side of a 1.2m-wide sledding path.

When I reach frozen Lake Bachalp, I turn around, straddle the sled and dig my heels into the unyielding snowpack to keep myself from ripping down the mountain.

I take a last look at the panorama of milky-blue glaciers clinging to skyscraping peaks, then brace myself for the more than 9.7km descent. Releasing my heels, I immediately rocket towards a blind turn and roll my ride into the depths off-piste to keep from sailing off the mountain.

Sledding – a recreation I had previously experienced in the United States as walking briefly uphill, sitting on a plastic saucer and letting gravity provide a laugh – never struck me as a skill.

But sledding in Switzerland, where it is called sledging in English, is different.

Here, locals heading to ski mountains tote lightweight, ash-framed mini-sleighs on trains alongside those with skis, snowboards and trekking poles.

For visitors, ski shops rent sturdy touring versions to access ski areas that maintain networks of sledding-specific runs often classified for their difficulty, like downhill ski slopes.

Although sledding is an old tradition here – exhibits in the Grindelwald history museum trace its development in the 19th century as both transportation and entertainment – the pandemic gave the activity new life.

“During the pandemic, everyone wanted to come to the mountains, but not everyone knows how to ski,” says Mr Bruno Hauswirth, director of Grindelwald Tourism. “So they tried sledging.”

Today, the activity attracts families, ageing skiers and winter enthusiasts like me seeking variety during their ski holiday.

A sledding hub

I first encountered the joy of Swiss sledding many years ago on a ski trip to Les Diablerets in the western Vaud region, on a tipsy descent from a mountainside chalet after a dinner of fondue and Swiss wine.

Wearing a head lamp, I wiped out repeatedly, finding myself on my back surveying the stars on a run to the village.

In February, I return to Switzerland’s central Jungfrau region to visit Grindelwald, which claims the longest sledding run in the world – the more than 14.5km Big Pintenfritz, named for a 19th-century mountain hotelier known to sled to town.