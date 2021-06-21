Tea is toast of the town

An aerial photo of Ludishao village close to Guiyang, Guizhou province, in China. The village is a tea-manufacturing area that includes eight tea firms and four tea cooperatives, with a combined revenue forecast of approximately 110 million yuan (S$22.8 million) for this year.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The tea industry created jobs and increased income for more than 1,500 local rural residents. Higher classes of tea cost up to 5,000 yuan a kilogram and farmers picking tea leaves can earn from 100 to 300 yuan a day, depending on the amount of leaves they pick.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    1 hour ago

