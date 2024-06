SEDILI, Malaysia – The last time I did anything remotely close to fishing was in kindergarten, scooping up guppies from a small pond to take home as pets. From what I recall, the few I caught did not last long in my care.

With the bar set so low, I was hoping to reel in just one small, edible fish on a day fishing trip in Sedili, a coastal region of Kota Tinggi located around 90 minutes from Johor Bahru by car.