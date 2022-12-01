Taipei's best-kept secrets even savvy S'porean travellers don't know about

Call it meals on wheels: Tuck into local produce such as Yilan smoked duck paired with honeydew meticulously prepared by chefs from a luxury hotel aboard a double-decker bus as it gently winds through some of Taipei’s most iconic landmarks. These include Agora Garden, an architectural marvel that bills itself as a “vertical forest”, and more familiar sights such as the Taipei 101 and the shopping belt in downtown Taipei.

Choose between the 1.5-hour afternoon tea (NT$1,800 or S$80) and two-hour dinner (NT$3,240 or S$144). Reservation is required.

For more of the finer things in life, head to Xinyi district’s upmarket malls such as Taipei 101 and Bellavista. Constructed with gold stone imported from Brazil, Bellavista boasts of a seven-metre tall ceiling topped with a cathedral-like dome in its central courtyard. Fountains, flower gardens and palm trees imported from the Middle East dotting the mall combine to transport you to a different realm, and that's even before you dine at restaurants like the two Michelin-starred L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon and shop at Hermès.

Ready for your next stop? Simply cross the skybridges linking the malls to the next shopping haven.

Immerse in culture