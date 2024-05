TAINAN, Taiwan – The 800 guests at Taiwanese President-elect Lai Ching-te’s inauguration banquet on May 20 will not be celebrating with lobster and champagne.

Instead, they will be tucking into famous street food offerings from the southern Taiwanese city of Tainan – shrimp rice from Ai Zai Cheng, gelato from Ninao and bubble tea from Tea & Magic Hand.