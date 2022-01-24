Swiss wellness escapes

Standing on the pier with gloved hands in pockets, we await the 2.07pm vessel that will ferry us to Burgenstock Hotel across placid Lake Lucerne this overcast day.

We board the MS Burgenstock shuttle boat exclusively for resort guests and, soon, Lucerne and its iconic 13th-century Water Tower begin to fade, eventually disappearing into the misty veil dissolving the landscape.

The 25-minute ride is gloriously serene as it is only us on the boat, save for an Indian family on holiday.

We arrive and take the funicular, a charming cable railway system widely used across Switzerland's mountainous regions, up the steep elevation that brings us directly to the luxury resort.

On this little journey, we are already transported to a magical realm as we observe a cascading sea of snow-dusted pine trees meeting the tranquil vastness of the lake below us.

Mother Nature has clearly blessed this corner of central Switzerland, where fairy-tale landscapes dwarfed by sky make for an exquisite alpine retreat long-favoured by the Hollywood set.

Nestled along a mountain ridge 500m above the lake, it is the scenery that steals the show at Burgenstock Resort, which comprises four hotels including Palace Hotel and Waldhotel Health & Medical Excellence. You can also reach these dream-like grounds via car, train and air.

There are several landing areas in the vicinity that allow guests to arrive via helicopter, while individuals with Crazy Rich Asians-level wealth can land their private jets in Buochs, a municipality just 15 minutes away.

Wellspring of well-being

Welcomed by the scent of fresh pine, our senses are further uplifted by the sight of beautiful blooms and the sound of a crackling fireplace once we step inside the lobby of the flagship Burgenstock Hotel.

Ah, our restorative retreat has begun.

Burgenstock is where the late actress Audrey Hepburn married her first husband and War And Peace (1956) co-star Mel Ferrer, in a dainty little chapel between the pretty trees and outcrops of mountain rock, in 1954.

Like Hepburn, Italian silver screen legend Sophia Loren also called Burgenstock home for a good number of years during that glamorous Hollywood era of yore.

This was before the 148-year-old property's nine-year, 500 million Swiss francs (S$736.1 million) redevelopment and reopening in 2018, of course.