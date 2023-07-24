Swiss hospitality business school with a Michelin star, global outlook and no walls

LAUSANNE – Born in Singapore and raised in Taiwan, Ms Juliet Ho is a poised student in a Swiss university with a global outlook.

She is among 125 nationalities at the multicultural EHL Hospitality Business School who are intent on pursuing an international career in domains as diverse as hospitality, private banking and government.

“EHL is very international. It is a platform to create networks around the world,’’ says Ms Ho, a Singaporean final-year hospitality management student who shows The Straits Times around the school where 84 per cent of the students speak at least three languages.

A good number are third-culture kids with diplomat or hotelier parents constantly on the move.

Ms Ho, 22, graduated in July and is set to be a management trainee at the Mandarin Oriental in Singapore.

Young people like her, sophisticated beyond their years and all perfectly groomed, are trained in the top-ranked school to be future hoteliers and business leaders who are culturally agile and future-ready.

In 2023, for the fifth year in a row, EHL, which also has a new Singapore campus in Lady Hill Road, was ranked the world’s best hotel management school by QS World University Rankings for Hospitality and Leisure Management.

During a visit to the sleek Lausanne campus, student ambassador Ms Ho, her peers and faculty members showcase what is distinctive about the school, including its one-Michelin-starred training restaurant Le Berceau des Sens.