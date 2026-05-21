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Sun PhuQuoc Airways announced the launch of direct flights between Singapore and Phu Quoc on May 20.

SINGAPORE – On May 20, Sun PhuQuoc Airways announced the launch of direct flights between Singapore and Phu Quoc, becoming the first full-service carrier to operate the route. Ticket sales opened on the same day, ahead of its inaugural flight on July 25.

The airline will operate daily flights with both business class and economy class options. Flights from Singapore to Phu Quoc will depart Changi Airport at 2.20pm and arrive at 3.05pm local time , while return flights will leave Phu Quoc at 10.35am local time and arrive in Singapore at 1.20pm. Phu Quoc is an hour behind Singapore.

Passengers can expect a full-service onboard experience that includes hot meals, checked baggage and wireless in-flight entertainment. Business class travellers will also receive priority services designed around comfort and privacy.

To mark the launch, the airline is offering promotional fares from $133 one-way for travel within its first month of operations, subject to seat availability. Travellers who make their bookings between May 20 and June 19 can also enjoy a 20 per cent discount on base fares using the promotion code “SINGPHUQUOC”.

The route is currently served by low-cost carriers, such as Scoot and Vietjet.

Sun PhuQuoc Airways Economy Lifestyle. PHOTO: SUN PHUQUOC AIRWAYS

Sun PhuQuoc Airways is backed by Vietnamese real estate and hospitality giant Sun Group and started operations in November 2025. The group owns and operates theme parks and entertainment complexes in Vietnam including Sun World Hon Thom in Phu Quoc, Sun World Ba Na Hills in Da Nang and Sun World Fansipan Legend in Sapa.

The airline is further bundling destination perks into the experience, including complimentary tickets to the Sun World Hon Thom cable car and discounts of up to 30 per cent on accommodation, dining, spa and entertainment offerings within Sun Group’s hospitality ecosystem in southern Phu Quoc.

The new service comes as interest in Phu Quoc continues to climb among Singapore travellers. According to travel metasearch platform Skyscanner’s data, searches for the destination from Singapore rose by as much as 184 per cent year on year, making it the second trendiest destination for 2026.

The airline is banking on Singapore’s status as a major aviation hub. With Changi Airport handling around 70 million passengers in 2025, the carrier sees Singapore as an important gateway to draw international travellers into Phu Quoc as the island continues its push to become a leading tourism destination in Asia.

The airline also has plans to expand its fleet to 100 aircraft by 2030. It currently operates a fleet of single-aisle narrow-body aircraft from the Airbus A320 family, including the A321neo and A320neo.

In February, Boeing and Sun PhuQuoc Airways announced an order of up to 40 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets , which will form the backbone of the airline’s future wide-body fleet.

With a range of up to 14,010km, the Boeing 787 aircraft will enable the airline to connect Phu Quoc with major cities and tourism markets across Asia, Europe and North America.