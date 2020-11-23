Suite Life: Urbane retreat at Andaz Singapore

SINGAPORE - So many staycays, so little time. What makes this hotel special?

The Andaz chain is the younger, hipper offshoot of the Hyatt and the name is Hindi for "personal style". There's lots of it in the Singapore property.

The service is friendly but also attentive. Staff do more than pay lip service to, well, service. They start conversations and ask after guests like they mean it.

I get great wine recommendations from a staff member at dinner. And I cannot help but admire the funky sneakers on another as he settles me down in the Sunroom after breakfast. Personal style in spades.

My deluxe room, with a king-sized bed, has a wonderful view of the Singapore skyline and the bay - too bad the sky is overcast during my stay. It's a stylish room, beautifully lit.

You could be in any smart city in any part of the world. But there are touches of Singapore that make perfect sense.

The toiletries, by French perfumer Christophe Laudamiel, is called Singapore Fusion #19. Orchid, jasmine, clove, ginger and Chinese cedarwood are just some of the scents that remind you, in fragrant fashion, where you are.

I can't help but smile when I see that instead of the usual bedroom slippers, guests get flip flops. So Singaporean. And then I peer more closely at them. "Stolen from Andaz Singapore."

Go on, I dare you to.

I had drinks in a what?

Teepee. Mr Stork, the hotel's rooftop bar, has 10 teepees dotted around greenery. When you book your staycation, make sure to reserve one. They are popular.



One of 10 teepees at Andaz Singapore's rooftop bar, Mr Stork. ST PHOTO: TAN HSUEH YUN



I recline in my teepee and relax, the cares of the world and work slipping away as the sun sets. Dress cool, my friends who've been to the al fresco bar, tell me. You might want to do that, but I feel perfectly comfortable.

The two cocktails I have over the two hours I spend there are right up my alley. Grapefruit ($22) is zippy with fresh grapefruit juice, lime juice, bitters and tequila. Even better is Rhubarb ($22), with rhubarb syrup, strawberry liqueur, lemon juice, sparkling wine and vodka.

For nibbles, I go Middle Eastern, with Baba Ganoush ($18) smoky and served with warm pita bread; and Grilled Squid ($20), with spicy, aromatic chermoula sauce.



Grapefruit cocktail and potato sticks (right) and Grilled Squid and Baba Ganoush at Mr Stork. ST PHOTOS: TAN HSUEH YUN



And there's room for dinner?

Yes indeed. My dinner reservation at 665°F, the hotel's steakhouse, isn't until 8.30pm. That's how popular it is.

So there is plenty of time after drinks to go back to my room, admire the night view and get changed for dinner.

Before checking in, I look at the menu online and have an idea of what I want to order. All that flies out the window when I see the Chef's Tasting Menu - a six-course meal for $110, with good ingredients.

The amuse bouche is crab cakes, and the other courses are just as indulgent - Hokkaido scallops with cauliflower puree, pan-seared foie gras and a luxurious lobster bisque.



Seared Hokkaido scallops and cauliflower puree at 665F, Andaz Singapore's steakhouse. ST PHOTO: TAN HSUEH YUN



For the main, there's a choice between A4 Kagoshima striploin or Atlantic cod. I go with beef and am not disappointed. There is a fierce sear on the outside and it is perfectly medium rare inside. Creamed spinach, with a hint of nutmeg, is an excellent accompaniment. Dessert is mille-feuille layered with salted butter caramel. It shatters like the thinnest glass.

I ask executive sous chef Raj Kumar how he makes the numbers work, and he tells me he can offer that very good price because of economies of scale.

"We have to come here," I tell my friends in a text message.

It is worth noting that the restaurant serves alcohol-free wines from Pierre Chavin. To go with my dinner, I have Backstory Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 from California ($20 a glass), with a delicious red fruit vibe.

Verdict: Yay or nay?

After checking in, I check out the hotel. It is just after 3pm and guests are lingering over lunch or reading and working in the Sunroom. I find out some stay for days. I would too, if I could.

That would be an enthusiastic yay.

Hot Tip:

The hotel has tie-ups with businesses nearby to offer discounts on hair services, shopping, spa treatments and food. I feel so at home in the hotel and cannot bring myself to venture out.

Besides, I get to make my own perfume.

Singapore fragrance company Oo La Lab lets people get creative with its Oo La Lab Perfume Mixology Briefcase. In the smart plastic case is a selection of 12 eau the parfum, nine empty vials and all the accoutrements to mix and match scents. For guests of the hotel, the price is $258 instead of the usual price of $388.

I spend a couple of happy hours mixing and matching and wear my creations to drinks, and then to dinner.

Andaz Singapore



PHOTO: ANDAZ SINGAPORE



WHERE: DUO Tower, 5 Fraser Street

INFO: Andaz Singapore website

ROOMS: 342, including 26 suites

RATES: Staycation packages start at $259++. The offer includes daily breakfast for two at Alley on 25, complimentary minibar with snacks (excludes spirits) once per stay, and all-day refreshments at the Sunroom. Book via the website or using the promotion code STAC.

This staycation was hosted by the hotel and is part of a weekly series. For more staycation reviews, go to str.sg/SuiteLife.