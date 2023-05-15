Suite Life: Uplifting journeys at Roku Kyoto and Conrad Osaka in Japan

KYOTO/OSAKA – Raijin (God of Thunder) and Fujin (God of Wind), highly revered deities in Japanese folklore, watch over two Hilton properties in western Japan.

The sculptural work Fu/Rai, comprising microbead spheres, stands tall in the lobby of Conrad Osaka, welcoming visitors to a hotel that towers 40 storeys above street level in the bustling metropolis.

And over at the luxuriously bespoke Roku Kyoto, the two deities discreetly manifest in two paintings in the reception area inspired by the influential Rinpa style, which is heavy on allusions to classical literature and abstract motifs of nature.

This is apt, because Roku Kyoto is located where the Rinpa school of painting is said to have been founded.

It was here, deep in the valley of the Takagamine mountains and along the Tenjin River, where the multidisciplinary artist Honami Koetsu (1558 to 1637) – he was a calligrapher, craftsman, painter, arborist and maker of Noh masks – had built an artists’ village in the 16th century.