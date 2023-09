PHUKET – With a cheerful grin, Chef Rotkaew “Nun” Suttitummanon tells me to get my camera ready as he tosses a handful of fresh greens into his sizzling hot wok.

It takes just a masterful flick of his wrist for the surface of the well-greased wok to burst into flames for a split second. An unmistakable aroma of charred smokiness emerges.