Suite Life: Radiant vistas and Japanese finesse up high at Four Seasons Otemachi

TOKYO – Those who love Tokyo for its hustle and bustle as much as its peaceful pockets of greenery and nooks and crannies teeming with history will enjoy staying at the newest Four Seasons hotel in Japan.

Opened in September 2020, the Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo At Otemachi is a 20-minute walk from the Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo At Marunouchi, which opened in 2002. The two sister properties are located in the same neighbourhood – in Tokyo’s central business district in Chiyoda.

But the new Four Seasons Otemachi offers different experiences, as I learnt during a trip in autumn. The 190-key hotel is as spectacular and glitzy as the 57-key Four Seasons Marunouchi is bijou and intimate.

To use a Singapore analogy, the Marunouchi area where the older hotel stands next to the neoclassical Tokyo Station is like the Raffles City and the City Hall area. Otemachi would then be the Marina Bay area.

In the past, Otemachi was the site of Shibazaki village, where wealthy samurais and merchants lived and conducted business during the Edo period (1603 to 1868).

Today, Otemachi is home to the headquarters of many multinational corporations, including Mitsui & Co, owner of Otemachi One, the multi-use behemoth which houses the hotel.

Commanding bird’s-eye views of the metropolis from the top six floors – levels 34 to 39 – the Four Seasons Otemachi now towers above the historic neighbourhood.

Culture and commerce in central Tokyo

Beneath the swanky Otemachi One lies a wholly different world – a subterranean realm chock-a-block with shops, restaurants and frenzied commuters who ply the five subway lines that run through the Otemachi station, Tokyo’s most connected.

This means the hotel is a good base for exploring Tokyo, or outside of it. From Otemachi station, it takes 10 minutes at a brisk pace to walk to the Tokyo station that serves the Shinkansen.