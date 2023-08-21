Suite Life: Phuket resort with villas, Michelin restaurant appeals to celebs, but is unpretentious

PHUKET, Thailand – Chef Rick Dingen smiles, squeezes an eggplant vine, then opens his arms wide. The Dutch chef is gesturing at the bounty of this sprawling, sprouting, splendid organic farm in Phuket.

Dill, basil, eggplant, mulberry, aloe vera, lemongrass, kaffir lime, white radish, morning glory, papaya – I am trying to catalogue the trove of fruit, herbs and vegetables blooming around me.

“This is a dream, but it’s also real,” says Dingen, as he guides me through the farm alongside his restaurant, Jampa, which is linked to the nearby Trisara resort.

Not only does he run this Michelin-awarded venue, but he also gets to create dishes with fresh, fragrant ingredients harvested on-site.

“I let the farmers grow whatever they want and then I think about what I can make with these ingredients,” he says.

During my seven-course dinner at Jampa, Dingen’s farm tour lingers in my mind. Delicate Dhala flowers are served alongside avocado, dried fish and watermelon. Hearty jicama is paired with beetroot, black garlic and fish bone sauce.

He previously worked at Amsterdam’s Michelin-starred La Rive restaurant. And, in 2023, he led Jampa to a Michelin Green Star.