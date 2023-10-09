Suite Life: New W hotel in Macau is elegant and polished while retaining the brand’s energetic vibe

MACAU – W hotels have been known for their energetic ambience, amplified by the booming party music in the lobby, and equally loud interior design since the first property was launched in New York in 1998.

But like many of its fans, the brand is growing up.

While it is still about enjoying life and having fun, the lifestyle hotel concept is going about it in a less in-your-face fashion and emphasising elegance and sophistication.

And among the first to embody this new direction is W Macau – Studio City, which opened on Sept 8.

While the Chinese Special Administrative Region is known for being a gambling enclave, the W property here does not come with its own casino, but instead bills itself as a lifestyle brand.

Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, the 40-storey hotel is a departure from the older properties.

For example, while some of the brand’s original DNA can still be seen in its lobby where swathes of lights flow across the room like twinkling stars, the energetic music is less thumping and the volume less headache-inducing.