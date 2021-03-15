Suite Life: Modern luxury meets nostalgia at The Clan Hotel Singapore

So many staycays, so little time. What makes this hotel special?

The Clan Hotel Singapore is a new oasis nestled within the Central Business District (CBD). The 30-storey hotel, which opened on March 1, fuses modern luxury and technology with old-school experiences and echoes of Chinatown's migrant history, mindful of the heritage around its Cross Street location.

First impressions?

A shiny black Mercedes-Benz rolls up to my sleepy Housing Board estate to pick up my husband and me for our stay - a media preview prior to the hotel's launch.

Our swanky ride sets the tone for the luxe treatment that guests of the Master Series' Grand Premier and Premier rooms can expect.

A gong clangs as we enter the dimly lit, almost mysterious lift lobby. On the wall, partially hidden in the shadows, is the hotel's pledge to "take care of you like you are one of our very own".

Daylight streams through the hotel lobby on the second floor and we are warmly greeted by a tea master, who serves us hot tea from home-grown tea brand Pryce, as well as tau sar piah.

We are ushered to the Premier Room (from $440 nett) by The Clan Keeper. This is part of a personal-assistant service for guests of the Master Series rooms.

Our complimentary in-room refreshments (I am able to select five beforehand) include The Orient Brew, a craft beer made for the hotel by local brewery The 1925 Brewing Co - another nod to working with local businesses, of which I thoroughly approve.



The Master Series' Grand Premier room. PHOTO: THE CLAN HOTEL



Things that made you go "yum"?

All-day dining Qin Restaurant and Bar by the TungLok Group is the only eatery in the hotel.

Much like the rest of the property, modern meets heritage on the menu as executive chef James Tay puts a playful spin on Asian dishes.

For starters, the pork tea jelly ($18) - a take on the Teochew dish of pig trotter jelly - uses bak kut teh broth to make the jelly. A dramatic presentation of the siphon mushroom tea ($58, serves three to four people) features aromatic essence of mushroom brewed with the siphon - usually used for coffee and poured over delicate chawanmushi.

Instead of the usual rice used for chicken rice, Hainan, No Rice, Please ($30) offers barley grain balls alongside free-range organic chicken, plus chicken chips. My favourite dish is the Angus shortrib ($68) grilled over binchotan, served with peanut espuma and sambal matah (Balinese raw sambal).



The siphon mushroom tea. PHOTO: THE CLAN HOTEL





The Angus shortrib. PHOTO: THE CLAN HOTEL



The meal ends on a sweet note with Childhood Memories ($15), a dessert inspired by the popular Milo Dinosaur drink; and Rose Love Letter ($12), with crisp egg rolls filled with rose-infused cream.

Guests of the Master Series rooms who have no time to head out can opt for The Clan Daily Special (6 to 8pm daily), which features popular hawker fare curated by local food blogger Leslie Tay.

We choose the Janggut Laksa and Punggol Nasi Lemak, and The Clan Keeper arrives promptly at 7pm to deliver the hearty portions in hotel-branded tingkats.

Still hungry? Go on a gourmet jaunt in nearby Stanley Street, Telok Ayer Street or Amoy Street, an enclave that hosts dining establishments offering hawker fare and fine dining.

What else is there to do?

Take the free precinct tour (Wednesdays and Fridays, 4pm; pre-booking required) led by The Clan Keeper. The leisurely 1½-hour stroll is a snappy introduction to the history of Amoy Street, Telok Ayer Street and Chinatown.

Our main stop is The URA Centre's Singapore City Gallery, an informative showcase of how the Republic has transformed over the past 50 years.

You can return to the other ticketed attractions another time or craft your own journey with The Inner Circle Guide - a collection of dining, nightlife and entertainment options curated by the hotel.

After the walk, we head to local tailor Q Menswear, which made the stylish uniforms for the hotel staff and provides tailoring services for guests.

While there is no spa in the hotel, you can head to the rooftop Sky Pool to chill on the lounge chairs or soak in the jacuzzi. Or fit in a workout at the adjacent 24-hour Sky Gym, with panoramic views of the city. The gym comes with a traditional wing chun wooden dummy.



The rooftop Sky Pool. PHOTO: THE CLAN HOTEL





The Sky Gym. PHOTO: THE CLAN HOTEL



Verdict: Bliss or miss?

Those working in the CBD may not be keen to stay within walking distance from their offices.

But I am a heartland homebody, who enjoys exploring the area and soaking in the view of traditional shophouses set against the backdrop of skyscrapers.

With its well-connected location, I expect this hotel to be a hot spot for business guests when travel opens up again. So, now is a good time to enter The Clan first.

Hot tip

Start the weekend right by booking your staycay from Friday. You will see many sides of the CBD - from the bustling weekday madness to the post-dinner Friday night drinking crowd at Far East Square.

Get a head start on brunch spots the next morning, alongside yogis and cyclists. Then spend the day checking out the heritage sites - the best way to rediscover Singapore.

This staycation was hosted by the hotel and is part of a weekly series. For more staycation reviews, go to str.sg/SuiteLife.

The Clan Hotel Singapore

Where: 10 Cross Street

Rooms: 324

Rates: From $330 nett for a Deluxe Room. The opening promotion (booking and stay period runs till May 31) costs $588 nett and includes two nights in a Master Series' Premier Room, one-way limo transfer and breakfast for two at Qin Restaurant and Bar. The hotel currently does not accept SingapoRediscover vouchers, but has submitted its request to the Singapore Tourism Board.

Info: Call 6228-6388 or go to The Clan Hotel's website.