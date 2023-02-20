Suite Life: Everything you need at Raffles Bali is at your fingertips

BALI – When you stay at Raffles Bali, which opened in the Indonesian island’s Jimbaran Bay in 2020, your welcome starts well before you step into the resort.

That is because every villa in the luxury resort, the latest in the home-grown Raffles brand, is assigned a butler whose job is to cater to all your requests during your stay.

My Raffles Wellbeing Butler is Ms Ariyanti, who sends me a welcome e-mail the moment my room is confirmed, introducing herself and asking if I need any special arrangements and if I want to make reservations at the restaurants and spa.

That in itself is not unusual because most premium hotels these days would send you a similar e-mail. Except that you usually never actually meet the person who contacted you. And you still need to consult the concierge in the lobby for services that cannot be settled over the phone.

But Ms Ariyanti is not only at the entrance to meet me when I arrive at the resort, but she is also with me throughout my two-night stay – acting as my resort guide, buggy driver and overall assistant.

The first WhatsApp text from her arrives the day before my flight to Bali, so when I touch down at the airport, I can confirm with just a quick text of my own that the resort’s driver is already waiting to pick me up.

And that is how we communicated for the next three days every time I need a buggy, to make a reservation and to order breakfast in my villa.

Everything I need is at my fingertips – delivered subtly and with as little intrusion as possible.

That seamless service extends even outside the resort when my suggestion to walk from one restaurant to check out another is quickly vetoed by my driver. “It’s too hot to walk,” he says. “Just text Ariyanti and I’ll come to fetch you.”

And he did. Granted, the resort is just a 10-minute drive from those restaurants but, for me, that is beyond the call of duty.

My stay at Raffles Bali is memorable in many other ways too.

Like many luxury resorts on the island, there are only villas here that are furnished like suites. The rooms come in calming hues of wood and fabric, with views of the private garden and the pool outside.

Each is equipped with its own swimming pool and tanning bed on an outdoor terrace as well as a shaded daybed in a gazebo.