Suite Life: Desa Potato Head is making Bali a better place

BALI – In 2016, I was getting my freediving certificate at Amed on the east coast of Bali.

So traumatised was I that day, that I still remember the details clearly. At the magic hour of 3pm, while I was doing my qualifying dives in the open sea, some sort of floodgate opened and a torrent of trash was unleashed into the sea.

I found myself in a vortex of Indomie wrappers and other unthinkable rubbish. The only thing on my mind was that I had to get out of the water.

I had a ticklish sensation in my throat that night and by the next morning, I had a throat infection.

The incident changed the way I looked at the island. While Bali still beckons with its friendly locals, delicious nosh, and Seminyak’s cool bars and mid-scale designer boutiques that channel Ibiza, its rubbish problem is staggering.

Sungai Watch (sungai.watch), an Indonesian non-governmental organisation, reports that it pulls some 3,000kg of plastic from Bali’s rivers, illegal landfills and barriers daily.

So, when I am invited to visit Desa Potato Head, I say yes.

During the 2022 Singapore Design Week, Potato Head held a joint exhibition, N*thing Is Possible, with design firm OMA that unveiled the reality of Bali’s rubbish problem.

It offered a glimpse into what Potato Head has been doing to tackle the issue, and reminded people that they play a role in saving the environment.

I want to see these efforts for myself on my Bali trip. Desa Potato Head is a lifestyle brand comprising a mix of hospitality and food and beverage (F&B) outfits rolled into one estate where music, art, design, food and wellness come together to inspire travellers.

It is made up of a beach club, two hotels (which have a total of 225 rooms and suites), a holistic wellness centre, and seven restaurants and bars.

Spud beginnings

By 2015, Katamama (renamed Potato Head Suites), an all-suite hotel designed by Indonesian architect Andra Matin, was added to the beach club. The bars and restaurants came along.

In 2021, Potato Head Studios – designed by David Gianotten of OMA, the architectural practice of Dutch Pritzker prize laureate Rem Koolhas – was opened.

While going green is de rigueur for hotels these days, sustainability has underpinned the group’s operations since day one.

After all, Potato Head Beach Club’s attention-grabbing, Colosseum-inspired facade, made of 6,600 repurposed window shutters, has melded with Seminyak’s hip and vibrant landscape over the past decade.