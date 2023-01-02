Suite Life: Banyan Tree Veya Phuket makes well-being easy for beginners

PHUKET – It is the crack of dawn and my eyes are tightly shut. But instead of being snuggled up in bed, I am attempting – in vain – to walk barefooted in a straight line on a beautifully manicured lawn without sneaking a peek.

Even as I struggle to keep my balance, I quickly notice that my sense of touch has been heightened and I can practically feel every blade of dewy grass and even the grainy texture of the soil beneath my feet.

I am doing “conscious grounding” at Veya Phuket, the new brand extension of Banyan Tree resorts. Launched in March 2022, this 12-villa property is the first wellness-centred resort by the home-grown hospitality group.

While it is situated in a tranquil enclave within the Banyan Tree Phuket resort grounds, guests at Veya have exclusive access to extra facilities including a well-being centre and a traditional herb farm-pharmacy where workshops are conducted.

They also have a separate gym and swimming pool for a more intimate experience.

Post-pandemic, the group itself has been on somewhat of an expansion binge, with two new hotel brands – Garrya, a contemporary well-being-centred concept, and Homm, which aims to evoke the homely, local atmosphere of a residential property.

Garrya has properties in Koh Samui, Huzhou, Kyoto and Xi’an. Homm can be found in Bangkok, Huzhou and Phuket.

There are also upcoming Veya resorts planned in Vabbinfaru, Maldives, and Ilha Caldeira, Mozambique.

Back in Phuket, during my seven-minute grounding walk, I am surprised to discover that my “monkey mind” has stopped drifting with trivial thoughts, at least temporarily. It is one of the sessions that well-being practitioner Henba Laishram had recommended during a personalised consultation.

He explains that the line-up of activities – which include yoga and circuit exercise classes, aromatherapy room-spray and massage oil workshops, meditation sessions and nutrition talks – are conducted at an approachable beginner’s level.

In this scenario, guests who are still new to the concept of self-care and well-being can sample an array of healthy practices that they can continue practising even when they check out.

Select activities are complimentary with the stay, while paid sessions cost 1,000 baht (S$39) each.

The concept fills a gap in the burgeoning wellness travel market, where retreats often focus on guests who are more accustomed to well-being practices.

Such retreats generally involve intensive exercise schedules, strict meal plans or “detox cleanses” and even esoteric treatments such as hydrotherapy or intravenous vitamin infusions that may be intimidating to newbies.