Suite Life: Balinese respite in villa created for indoor-outdoor living

Now that the tourist hordes are back, many popular Balinese beach destinations, including Seminyak, Canggu and Nusa Dua, are teeming. Interestingly, the island’s cultural hub, Ubud, located among the central hills of the island is, in contrast, experiencing a slight thinning of crowds – in a good way.

On a recent return trip to Ubud, my first since the pandemic, I observed that it was significantly less crowded compared with its heyday some years ago. Some locals attribute this to the digital nomads migrating to Canggu, now that things have opened up.

Whatever the reason, the streets were indeed less packed with traffic and a lot easier to navigate on foot, although it is advisable to keep an eye out for scooters whizzing by. So, this is an ideal time to be immersed in the town’s heritage, whether it is visiting the Ubud palace or attending the yoga or meditation classes that the destination is famous for.

For those who seek material pleasures, there are multiple clothing, homeware and curio stores lining the narrow streets; as well as a cornucopia of Bali’s most popular restaurants, including Locavore, Mozaic and Honey & Smoke, to dine at.