Suite Life: At Capella Sydney, art and walking tours are a window into the past

A set of paintings by First Nations artist Judy Watson at the hotel’s entrance in Fraser Street is a palimpsest of native plants and artefacts used by First Nations people (a collective term Australia uses to refer to indigenous groups). It is overlaid with abstractions of convict artist Francis Fowkes’ 1788 map of the British settlement at Sydney Cove.

The paintings depict early interactions between the Europeans and indigenous people, a reminder of Australia’s fraught colonial history.

This is even more poignant when I learn that the building was built on indigenous land, specifically that of the Gadigal people, who first inhabited Sydney.

In a gesture of respect, Pontiac Land Group sought permission from First Nations custodians before taking over the building. One of them, an elder known as Aunty Margret Campbell, who founded tour company Dreamtime Southern X, now organises First Nations guest experiences for Capella.

One such experience is the Illi Langi – Aboriginal Dreaming Tour, which runs fortnightly and is free for hotel guests.

Ms Campbell starts the 90-minute tour with stories about Aboriginal heritage, before leading guests on a walk to the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney.

Other activities, part of the hotel group’s programming known as Capella Curates, grapple with Sydney’s history as a penal colony.

The setting is apt. The hotel is located behind Circular Quay in Sydney Harbour, where boats bearing convicts from England to the former penal colony docked.

Today, this area forms part of Sydney’s Central Business District.

Mr Maxwell Burns-McRuvie of Journey Walks is a walking encyclopaedia of Sydney’s colonial history. He describes himself as a crime historian, storyteller and event host.

He takes my group out on a night tour which starts with dinner and cocktails, followed by whisky shots in a former underground opium den, Doss House.

But most memorable are his tales of Sydney’s colourful residents, whose claims to infamy range from the ingenious to the farcical – such as three French whalers trying to get rid of a dead body after one of them bungled a murder.

The tour, which takes between three and four hours to complete, costs A$1,800 (S$1,570) for a group of four. Non-guests can book at journeywalks.com

Back at the hotel, the historical building is a stunner.

Aperture, the glassed-in lobby, is the property’s most-photographed space. It features a mechanical floral installation, with pastel-hued gossamer flowers hanging from the ceiling that open and close in synchrony.