SINGAPORE – Travel can be fumbly. This is something content creator Annette Lee and I agree on.

You are pared down to your most essential items, living out of a suitcase for a stretch, navigating airports, transits and overland crossings – all the while in a foreign environment. And with baggage going missing and getting delayed at airports across Europe and the United States – a result of staff shortages following the pandemic – it is even more important to have a well-stocked hand-carry.