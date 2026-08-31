Stranded boats, out-of-work fishermen as Danube hits record lows

ROMANIA – The tourist port in the Romanian town of Corabia, on the banks of the Danube, is deserted except for a few pleasure boats stranded in the algae. The waters of the river are so low that vessels can no longer get in or out because of sandbars.

“Last year, we could swim across but now the water only comes up to our chests,” said 71-year-old fisherman Doru, who gave only his first name to AFP, pointing to an island in the river. “In two years, we’ll be able to just walk across.”