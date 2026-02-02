Stay in a cave hotel in Guizhou that comes with a free photo shoot

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

At Jianglu Yalugu Hotel, guests can enjoy photo shoots by the pool, a popular feature of the stay.

GUIZHOU – Guizhou’s green ethos, reflected in the province’s commitment to ecotourism, extends to its boutique and ecological stays, where sustainable design complements the dramatic natural landscapes.

In Bing’an town, I spend one night at the province’s first waterfall cave homestay, Jianglu Yalugu Hotel ( from 2,500 yuan or S$460 a night), which has transformed a cluster of rundown, unused, centuries-old houses in caves into a high-end property.