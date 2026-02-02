Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Stay in a cave hotel in Guizhou that comes with a free photo shoot

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

At Jianglu Yalugu Hotel, guests can enjoy personal photoshoots by the pool, a popular feature of the stay.

At Jianglu Yalugu Hotel, guests can enjoy photo shoots by the pool, a popular feature of the stay.

PHOTO: TOH EE MING

Toh Ee Ming

Google Preferred Source badge

GUIZHOU – Guizhou’s green ethos, reflected in the province’s commitment to ecotourism, extends to its boutique and ecological stays, where sustainable design complements the dramatic natural landscapes.

In Bing’an town, I spend one night at the province’s first waterfall cave homestay, Jianglu Yalugu Hotel (from 2,500 yuan or S$460 a night), which has transformed a cluster of rundown, unused, centuries-old houses in caves into a high-end property.

See more on

Travel and leisure

Tourism

China

ST Now Boarding

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.