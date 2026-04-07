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ST Readers’ Choice Top Travel Agencies announced in ceremony on April 6

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group photo of winners

The six winners of both The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao Readers’ Choice Top Travel Agencies received their awards on April 6.

PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

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Sarah Stanley

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SINGAPORE – The inaugural SPH Media Travel Awards ceremony was held at the SPH Media Auditorium on April 6 to recognise travel brands that have delivered reliable service and memorable travel experiences.

Receiving the awards on behalf of the six winners were (from left) Ms Stella Chow, senior manager at Hong Thai Travel; Mr William Huang, group vice-president and director of Super Travels; Mr Chen Bin, chief executive of CTC Travel; Mr Jeremiah Wong, assistant director of marketing communications for Chan Brothers Travel; Ms Lotus Ooi, general manager of Nam Ho Travel; and Mr Sherwin Seow, director of marketing for ASA Holidays.

In total, more than 2,900 votes were cast for both The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao Readers’ Choice Top Travel Agencies awards. Voting closed on March 8.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.