SQ321 incident: Impact of SIA’s new in-flight safety measures on service, passengers

Travel website MileLion founder Aaron Wong, who flew from Paris to Singapore in business class on SIA on May 22, said he was informed by the in-flight supervisor about the changes to cabin service.

“What happened on SQ321, tragic as it is, is a black-swan event. The biggest change now is to cabin service, which I can only assume is temporary,” he told The Straits Times.

He added: “Mild to moderate turbulence should not be an issue for able-bodied, properly-trained crew members. So, there is no logic in adopting the same set of turbulence rules for both passengers and crew, beyond a brief safety timeout period where the standard operating procedures can be reviewed.”

Long-haul flights tend to have at least two meals served on board – one shortly after take-off and one more around 2½ to three hours before landing. However, Mr Wong said his second meal, breakfast, was served six hours before the 6.20am arrival time.

He said that the idea behind this is that “flights inbound from Europe do pass over a patch of the Andaman Sea known for turbulence”, and that the cabin crew had informed him they were buffering time for disruptions to the meal service. The Andaman Sea is part of the Indian Ocean, located to the west of Thailand.

He also noted: “When walking through the cabin, I could see that everyone was taking a much more serious stance towards belting up even when the seat-belt sign was off, which can only be a good thing.”

SIA cabin crew members, who spoke to ST on condition of anonymity, said that pausing all service when the seat-belt sign comes on may mean working under time pressure, particularly on shorter regional flights.

One flight attendant estimated that during her recent 3½-hour flight plying a Singapore-India route, there was more than one hour of turbulence. The cabin crew had to carry out meal service with what little time remained.

“Some passengers don’t understand why the service policy change is important, and rate service as average to poor via the customer feedback channel after flights where service was affected by turbulence,” she said.

“We’re stressed and fatigued, but at the moment there’s nothing we can do except continue to navigate our work under the given circumstances.”

A flight steward said crew members have had to make adjustments, “by doing things like removing after-take-off drinks to manage the time we have for meal service”.

He noted: “Passengers reactions vary – some are very understanding, while others feel short-changed.”

At pre-flight briefings he has attended since the incident, in-flight managers have been actively checking on crew members’ wellbeing, he said. A counselling team has also been formed to provide cabin crew with support, he added.

Another crew member said: “While it might be more stressful as meal service may be affected, I think crew will try to provide the same service standards safely.”

Passengers proactive about cabin safety

University student Kelsy Koh, 22, who recently returned to Singapore from her summer exchange programme in Dublin, said the SQ321 incident has made her more cautious.

On her May 25 SIA flight back from Paris, she made sure to tighten her seat belt where she would previously have left it fastened loosely.