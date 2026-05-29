S’porean named finalist in Icelandair’s global campaign for a “really bad photographer” 

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Mr Mikael (left), 24, is among 13 finalists from cities including Zurich, Sao Paulo and Toronto competing for Icelandair’s "best worst photographer" title.

SINGAPORE – One Singaporean has been shortlisted by Icelandic flag carrier Icelandair in its global search for a “really bad photographer”.

Mr Mikael , 24, is among 13 finalists from cities including Zurich, Sao Paulo and Toronto competing for Icelandair’s “best worst photographer” title. The winner will receive an all-expenses-paid 10-day trip to Iceland in June and US$50,000 (S$63,845).

The contest drew 127,642 applications between March 18 and April 30. Finalists were announced on Icelandair’s Instagram account on May 28.

Applicants could submit a video audition explaining why they were suited for the campaign. In his submission, Mr Mikael said: “I genuinely do not care about photography. The only reason why I take photos is so that I can remember my experiences at the time.”

On his application form, he wrote that if he wins, he will hug his mother and “be the ultimate test of Icelandair’s boldest claim”.

That claim: even the worst photographer can take stunning photos in Iceland, famed for its volcanoes, glaciers, geysers and Northern Lights.

While the contest embraces amateur photography, Icelandair’s eligibility rules were strict. Applicants must not have received payment for photography work, operated as professional photographers or presented themselves commercially as one. Participants also have to be at least 21 years old and physically capable of activities such as hiking and outdoor travel.

The winner will be selected by Icelandair’s marketing team based on how well submissions align with the contest concept.

The prize includes return economy-class flights to Iceland, accommodation, ground transport and a cash allowance in Icelandic krona for incidental expenses, royalties and copyrights.

Winning photographs will feature in a global Icelandair campaign and could appear in publications and exhibitions worldwide.

In the lead-up to the finalists being announced, rejected applicants have been sharing humorous responses from Icelandair on social media.

One Instagram user posted a message from the airline that read: “After reviewing all the applications, we’ve made our final selection – and unfortunately, you won’t be moving forward this time. The good news, however, is that out of 127,642 applications, a sea of truly questionable photography, you’re simply … not the worst. Congratulations (we think).”

Others shared “Not the Worst Photographer in the World” certificates sent by the airline.