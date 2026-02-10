South Korean actor Ji Chang-wook and Culinary Class Wars chefs to appear at Korea Travel Fair 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Four members from the cast of K-musical Dream High will perform on all three days of the fair.

SINGAPORE – South Korean actor Ji Chang-wook is heading to Singapore for a special appearance during the Korea Travel Fair 2026, where he will share personal travel anecdotes and recommendations from his own trips.

Ji is best known for his roles in action dramas like Healer (2014) and The K2 (2016), and will next star in upcoming zombie-thriller film Colony, scheduled for release in 2026.

From March 6 to 8, the Korea Travel Fair 2026 will take place at Plaza Singapura and feature travel deals, cultural showcases and celebrity appearances. There will also be a host of activities and over 20 exhibitors.

Organised by the Korea Tourism Organization, the free event runs daily from 10.30am to 9pm.

South Korean actor Ji Chang-wook will share travel recommendations and stories at the fair. PHOTO: KOREA TOURISM ORGANIZATION

Ji will take the stage on March 7, along with cast from K-musical Dream High, inspired by the popular 2011 television drama of the same name.

Four cast members – Luna from girl group f(x), Kim Dong-hyun from the now-disbanded boy band Golden Child, and singers Kang Seung-sik and Lim Se-jun from boy band Victon – will perform on all three days of the fair.

Fans of Netflix’s hit competitive cooking series Culinary Class Wars are in for a treat as celebrity chefs Jung Ji-sun (Season 1) and Jung Ho-young (Season 2) conduct a live cooking showcase on March 8.

Celebrity chef Jung Ho-young, who was a participant in the Netflix competitive cooking series Culinary Class Wars 2, will host a live cooking showcase. PHOTO: KOREA TOURISM ORGANIZATION

During the session, the chefs will prepare signature dishes while offering insight into South Korea’s culinary techniques and dining culture.

Visitors can also browse tours from travel agents such as Chan Brothers Travel, ASA Holidays and EU Holidays. Among the packages available are a seven-day group tour to Jeju by Hong Thai Travel from $1,199 a person and an eight-day group tour to Seoul by EU Holidays from $1,088 a person.

Regional tourism organisations from Jeju island, coastal city Busan and Gangwon – a mountainous province in north-east South Korea famous for its breathtaking scenery – will also be present, highlighting the range of experiences available.

Rounding out the programme are hands-on workshops and lifestyle activities held throughout the three days.

Visitors can make shoe charms, paper flowers and musical boxes, or attend beauty demonstrations and skincare consultations with brands such as Innisfree and Jungsaemmool.

Daily lucky draws will also be held, with prizes ranging from luggage to dining vouchers to round-trip air tickets to South Korea for two.