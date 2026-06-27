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A reef manta at Manta Point in Nusa Penida, an island off the coast of Bali.

BALI – While much has been written about the breakneck development and infamous traffic jams that clutter the Indonesian island of Bali, its east coast and surrounds have some of the world’s best diving.

In March, I spent a week exploring its underwater sites, from world-class shipwrecks to memorable pelagic encounters with tiny, dazzling macro critters. Here are four spots that will satisfy everyone, from beginners to dive junkies – all located away from the crowds.

Padangbai

“Everything you see on National Geographic – you can find it right here,” dive guide Manu Falkman enthuses about the small coastal town, about an hour’s drive from Ubud when roads are clear.

It is small yet busy, thanks to a constant stream of ferries coming and going, unloading passengers and vehicles round the clock.

Diving with local company Water Worxx , owned by a married couple from Germany and Bali, I pay 600,000 rupiah (S$43) a dive, using my own gear.

Accommodation ranges from 400,000 rupiah for a basic hotel room with air-conditioning to 2,000,000 rupiah for a luxury villa.

A lionfish on the hunt in Padangbai. PHOTO: JOSH EDWARDS

Large buoys mark the deep Ferry Channel , where ships line up to enter and exit Padangbai Harbour. We dive next to one and slip over the lip of a shallow reef, descending around 20m .

I am stunned. I had expected a dirty, polluted bay, similar to Indonesia’s many busy transport nodes. Instead, I find a thriving ecosystem.

Fish dance around flourishing, healthy coral. A peacock mantis shrimp stares with its large, rolling bug-eyes, while a lionfish hovers menacingly over the reef, prowling for prey. Among a fan coral, our eagle-eyed guide Wayan finds a pygmy seahorse entwined.

As we ascend, what starts as a distant roar of engines becomes steadily louder, and the light on the reef dims.

I look up to see a huge, dark, hull-shaped cloud drifting across the sky, just 10m above our heads, which turns out to be a ferry making its way out of the harbour .

Wayan grins, barely looking up from the seabed as he scans for yet more curious critters.

Amed

A two-hour drive north of Padangbai, Amed is a quiet coastal town nestled between lush green hills and striking black-sand beaches.

Nearly all the dives here are shore dives, in which divers wade into the water from land without needing a boat, which makes things a little cheaper.

Reputable dive shops include Amed White Sand Divers (amedwhitesanddivers.com) and Eurodive Bali (eurodivebali.com), with dives priced between 400,000 rupiah and 700,000 rupiah each. Significant savings can be made by purchasing multiple dives.

Accommodation, from rustic bungalows to clean, no-frills hotels to luxury resorts, ranges from 300,000 rupiah to 2,600,000 rupiah a night.

When I first dip beneath the surface, it looks like diving off the shores of Amed might have been a mistake. It appears to be nothing but long stretches of jet-black volcanic sand sloping down into a deep, royal blue.

Anemone shrimp in Amed, a treasure trove for macro divers. PHOTO: JOSH EDWARDS

Yet, with my friend and fellow underwater photographer Jon Piepkorn leading the way, I realise these shores are a treasure trove of life.

His eyes are far sharper than mine, and as we glide over the sand, we spot a multitude of shrimp , crabs and nudibranchs clinging to rocks, shells, tyres, old fishing gear and whatever temporary shelter they can find in this underwater desert. The inhabitants of this aquatic neighbourhood make up what is known as macro diving .

“That was incredible... there are so many nudibranchs down there , ” I remark giddily as we surface. “Dude... that was a slow day,” he says with a chuckle .

Underwater photographer Jon Piepkorn and his assistant. PHOTO: JOSH EDWARDS

Diving here is effectively a grand treasure hunt. How good is your camera? And perhaps, even more importantly, how good are your eyes?

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Tulamben

An aerial view of the USAT Liberty shipwreck. PHOTO: JOSH EDWARDS

North of Amed is the small town of Tulamben, where dive operators, cafes and hotels line the main road. The main attraction here is the USAT Liberty shipwreck, but there is also a wealth of macro diving to be enjoyed.

In 1942, the USAT Liberty, a US Army cargo ship, was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine while sailing from Australia to the Philippines. After taking on too much water during a tow attempt, it was deliberately beached at Tulamben to salvage the cargo.

In 1963, tremors from an eruption on nearby Mount Agung submerged the wreck, where it now rests between 7m and 30m deep – the perfect depth for exploration dives.

Diver James Green exploring the USAT Liberty. PHOTO: JOSH EDWARDS

My friend James Green and I meet on the shores of Tulamben at 6am, ready our gear and slip into the water. Moments after our descent, a dark shadow emerges from the inky blue, thrusting up from the black volcanic sand towards the first light of day.

We tend to think of shipwrecks as ghostly, empty things, unnerving in their silence. But this place is teeming with life.

It is a cacophony of clicks and pops, as if we are floating through the morning rush hour of a city greeting the new day. I look up in awe as we round the bow at 28m deep. Every centimetre of the steel hull is covered in beautiful coral – bright orange and red sponges, dazzling sea fans and rock-hard encrusting corals.

The USAT Liberty shipwreck encrusted with coral. PHOTO: JOSH EDWARDS

We spend an hour poking around various sections of the ship and find ourselves inside a large, cavernous hold. There is something skeletal about the structure, with various bits of steel jutting out like ribs and broken bones from its hulking frame.

Heading back towards shallower depths, a juvenile whitetip reef shark swirls around with purpose, keeping an inquisitive eye on us as we leave this watery marvel behind. If you are diving in Bali, the USAT Liberty is a must.

A dive at the wreck costs 450,000 rupiah to 500,000 rupiah, with accommodation ranging from 300,000 rupiah for a basic homestay to 2,500,000 rupiah for a luxury resort.

Nusa Penida

A 30-minute ferry ride from Padangbai lies the island of Nusa Penida.

The main draws here are beautiful coral reefs along with potential pelagic sightings. This refers to larger marine life such as rays, sharks and large schooling fish like tuna or barracuda.

I dive with Nomads (nomadsdiving-bali.com), with dives starting at 685,000 rupiah. Accommodation ranges from 400,000 rupiah for a basic homestay to well over 5,000,000 rupiah for a luxury villa.

A hawksbill sea turtle in Nusa Penida. PHOTO: JOSH EDWARDS

Nusa Penida is in the middle of the Lombok Strait, and its location almost guarantees great diving.

It is part of the Indonesian throughflow, a colossal amount of water from the Pacific Ocean in the north that is forced through a narrow gap between Bali and Lombok, flowing into the Indian Ocean to the south.

There are ripping currents and chilly thermoclines that keep the coral reefs sufficiently cooled and coax larger pelagic species to the shallows. On rare occasions, there have even been sightings of great white sharks.

A huge rolling swell rises under our boat, crashing against awe-inspiring cliffs that tower hundreds of metres above the ocean, right along the south coast of Penida. Beneath this grand wall is one of Indonesia’s most famous dive sites: Manta Point.

Here, an underwater pinnacle home to thousands of cleaning wrasse creates what is known as a cleaning station, where the fish remove parasites, dead skin and bacteria from manta rays .

A thriving coral reef in Nusa Penida. PHOTO: JOSH EDWARDS

This draws manta rays from all corners of the ocean, and we watch for an hour as they glide effortlessly like majestic spacecraft, pirouetting around the pinnacle and swooping by a few metres away, inspecting us strange bubble-blowing creatures.

To come face to face with one of these sentient beings is a truly special moment.

Elsewhere during the dive, I am chilled to the bone as I pass through thermoclines (layers of water where the temperature changes with depth), the telltale sign being a sudden blurring of the water.

We drift through warm and cold patches, riding a gentle current along a never-ending slope of beautiful corals and reef fish.

The cooler water has helped keep the coral reefs of Nusa Penida in exceptionally good condition and at the right time of year – typically July to October – entices mola mola, one of the largest bony fish in the world, up towards the surface. All the more reason for me to return.