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Singapore travellers are becoming more mindful of rising travel costs but they are adapting rather than cutting back, finding more strategic ways to stretch their dollar overseas.

SINGAPORE – Singapore travellers have emerged as the Asia-Pacific (Apac) region’s most cost-conscious market, ahead of those from Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam, based on travel booking platform Klook’s Travel Pulse 2026 survey.

Released on Jul 8, the survey found that 71 per cent of Singapore respondents cite financial concerns as their biggest barrier to travel. Even so, eight in 10 say they are continuing to do so.

The findings suggest that while Singapore travellers are becoming more mindful of rising travel costs, they are adapting rather than cutting back, finding more strategic ways to stretch their dollar overseas.

For instance, they are searching for deals and discounts (47 per cent), booking earlier to secure better prices (46 per cent), and returning to familiar destinations but opting for more affordable accommodation (31 per cent).

“Cost-consciousness is changing how Singaporeans travel, not whether they travel,” said Sarah Wan, general manager of Klook Singapore in a press release. “They’re travelling smarter, not less, while planning more intentionally, seeking better value, and choosing experiences that matter most.”

The deliberate approach to travel extends beyond managing costs. Increasingly, Singapore travellers are also factoring overcrowding into their holiday plans.

According to the survey, 66 per cent say overcrowding significantly or completely influences where they choose to visit and 94 per cent say it has some influence on their destination choices.

They are also putting experiences ahead of destinations. Some 42 per cent said they plan their trips around the experiences they want to have, alongside their budget and available travel dates, rather than deciding on a destination first.

Despite these changing travel habits, Japan, China and Vietnam remain the top destinations among Singapore travellers.

Klook has seen a 20 per cent year-on-year increase in demand for Japan-related travel, with cities such as Fukuoka and Nagoya recording growth of 33 per cent and 58 per cent respectively.

In China, cities like Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Beijing, Shanghai and Chongqing continue to be popular, and Hangzhou has recorded a 233 per cent year-on-year increase in demand, based on Klook data.

Demand for Vietnam has also risen 50 per cent year on year, with Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, Sapa, Hanoi and Ha Long City among the country’s most sought-after destinations.