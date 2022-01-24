Singapore Art Week: A stay at The Forest Institute opened my eyes to nature

SINGAPORE - If art is that around which people put a frame, then a viewing deck on the doorstep of a forestmay very well cast it in a new light.

These thoughts drift to mind one morning last week, as I sit on the balcony of a wooden longhouse in Gillman Barracks. The elevated installation, which sprang up during the just-concluded Singapore Art Week, but can still be visited till Feb 14, offers a view of the secondary forest next door.

I do not have to look far. On the forest's edge, barely a metre away, the yellow flowers of the simpoh ayer shrub are abuzz with carpenter bees. A yellow-vented bulbul, pink-necked green pigeon and a squirrel hide among its leaves.

This shrub, whose flowers last for a day, is a common sight in Singapore, but it takes an overnight stay in an art installation for me to notice it.

"When we are at Gillman, no one really looks at the forest. We know it is there, but we don't really look at it," says artist Robert Zhao, one of the people behind the project.

That statement sums up the average urbanite, but certainly does not apply to Zhao himself. The 38-year-old artist, known for his acclaimed body of work exploring the natural world, has been studying the nearby secondary forest for more than five years.

His latest artistic foray - conceptualised with architect Randy Chan and curated by John Tung - takes the form of a Borneo-style longhouse and a modern steel wing.

The structure houses a film with footage from the forest, objects collected from the forest and a Forest Observation Room for members of the public who want to stay overnight. Downstairs, a platform overlooks a gurgling stream, which Zhao says drains into the Berlayer Creek mangrove.