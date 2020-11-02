Seven secret facets of Jewel Changi Airport

SINGAPORE - Rest on recycled raintree benches and detect the elusive Jewel Scent. Beyond the HSBC Rain Vortex waterfall and other superlatives that Jewel Changi Airport is known for, its hidden facets await the at-home explorer.

1 Jewel scent

This made-for-Jewel fragrance wafts over all entrances. It combines a sprinkle of zesty lemon water and bright redcurrant.

Then comes a delicate floral layer of lily, rose, jasmine and ylang ylang, grounded on a base of rich sandalwood and deep amber.

2 Recycled raintree benches

Wooden benches around Jewel were recycled from old raintrees from the former open-air carpark at Terminal 1, upon which Jewel was built. Previously, valiant efforts were made to preserve the majestic trees, but now they live on as pieces of secret heritage within a hyper-modern complex.

3 Indoor rainbow

Go to the top of the Discovery Slides in the Canopy Park for great vistas. This is one of the highest points of Jewel and you may even spy a rainbow at the Rain Vortex, usually between 4.30 and 5pm.

4 Spider-Men

During off-peak hours, you may catch a glimpse of workers rappelling down the walls of the four-storey indoor forest. Jewel staff have an affectionate code name for them - Spider-Men.

5 Hidden gallery

Spend an hour-plus at the Changi Experience Studio for immersive fun. Wander into a singing garden, race virtually to collect airport trolleys and journey with digital butterfly companions in this gorgeous space, which is a little under the radar.

6 Las Vegas connection

WET Design, the Californian company that fused art and technology to create the Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas and the Dubai Fountain in the United Arab Emirates, also designed the HSBC Rain Vortex. A fountain of firsts, the seven-storey Rain Vortex is the world's tallest indoor waterfall.

Its mist forms a novel projection screen for a light and sound show, now halted because of Covid-19.

7 Tones of green

Feted Israeli-Canadian architect Moshe Safdie was perfectly clear about what Jewel should and should not be. He decreed tones

of green in the gardens, rather than florid shades. He nixed ideas of having theme-park dinosaurs or mummies in Jewel. But, hey, the wily dinosaurs have found their way to the new Jurassic Mile nudging the airport.