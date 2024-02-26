Quaint coastal towns and hidden World Heritage sites: Sail to Mediterranean marvels awaiting your discovery

Explore the Mediterranean with fresh eyes – the destination promises blissful days and warm sunshine, along with something extraordinary for you to discover every day.
Treat yourself to 10-day sojourn for a memorable getaway, or indulge in a longer journey for more in-depth discoveries. Silversea offers you multiple options so you can experience this beautiful coastal region your way.
But it’s not just about the destination… the journey is paramount and with Silversea, you will feel pampered from the moment you set foot onboard. Every Silversea voyage is all-inclusive and the ships are designed to create the luxury of space for fewer, select travellers, each with personal butler service and the highest staff-to-guest ratio at sea.
While on board your Silversea cruise, you are invited to enjoy diverse cuisines and fine wines from multiple restaurants on the ship. Or you may choose to luxuriate in your suite, with sumptuous dine-in options and in-suite bar fully stocked with champagne, select wines and spirits. Each Silversea journey is complete with immersive itineraries and shore excursions to iconic attractions, vineyards, olive groves, markets and local lunch spots.
The best way to travel in the Mediterranean
When you travel with Silversea, a travel brand at the pinnacle of luxury for over 30 years, you gain exclusive access to the rich tapestry of the world’s most alluring locales. As pioneers of destination leadership, Silversea’s expertise and deep-rooted knowledge stem from decades of experience and a passion for discovery, positioning them as the definitive guide for discerning explorers seeking the ultimate in destination immersion.
Silversea ships dock at iconic ports like Venice, Barcelona, Athens and Nice. You can visit these charming cities dotted with ancient landmarks and archaeological treasures. Each one is bustling with character and charisma like no other.
But what’s even better is that the itinerary team goes out every year to source new and unique places for guests to experience. They include places like Motril, Palamos, and Kotor – hidden gems just waiting to be discovered.
Unique destinations to visit this summer
Located in the province of Girona in Spain, Palamos offers cultural wonders and scenic beauty. Monasteries are tucked into mountains, golden sands are juxtaposed with craggy red cliffs, and four rivers converge in this walkable medieval city – with cobbled paths and ancient walls.
Walk up 90 steps to the Cathedral of Girona with its Baroque façade. Towering over the city, the church houses the world’s widest Gothic nave, spanning 22m across. At Figueres, stop by the Dali Theatre Museum to enjoy an immersive experience and learn more about the master of surrealism, Salvador Dali.
Next, head to the Andalusian port city of Motril, situated at the foothills of Sierra de Lujar. Bask in the mild subtropical climate here while sharing the essence of the Mediterranean with a tranquil sea and white sandy beaches. There are plenty of historic monuments, green spaces, and cultural attractions. Feeling peckish? Head to a tapas bar or local restaurant by the beach for authentic Andalusian dishes.
About an hour by car is the sun-soaked Granada, home to the famous Moorish palace of Alhambra. Meander through the well-preserved fairytale-like fortress and treasure of Moorish architecture with a backdrop of the Sierra Nevada range peaks. The best panoramic views of the Alhambra and its gardens can be seen from the Mirador de San Nicolas viewpoint, where the sunsets are said to be stunning.
Continue your magical journey through the Mediterranean in Kotor, a coastal town in Montenegro located in a secluded part of the Bay of Kotor – the deepest natural fjord-like bay in the Mediterranean Sea. In the Middle Ages, this natural harbour on the Adriatic coast was an important artistic and commercial centre with its own famous schools of masonry and iconography.
Under Venetian influence for four centuries, the city’s old town is lined with Unesco World Heritage structures, including churches, fortifications and palaces. Walk along the narrow streets and savour a slice of the old-world way of life here. Highlights include the magnificent Cathedral of Saint Tryphon and 17th-century Grgurina Palace.
Secure your adventure with Silversea, and discover a side of the Mediterranean you never knew. Also, find out more about the bucket list destinations for 2024 here.