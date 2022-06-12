I went with my family on a walking tour of Chinatown with a former secret society member as my guide.
The tour, Triad Trails, took us around the area and gave us the low-down on crime and gang activity in Singapore during colonial rule.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on June 12, 2022, with the headline Seeing Chinatown in a fresh light with an ex-gangster.