SEE NEW ZEALAND AFRESH

Immersing myself in otherworldly, dramatic landscapes never fails to bring perspective and restoration.

One morning, we are boating on a lake in the South Island when a splendidly complete rainbow appears, framing the chestnut-hued mountains in the background.

I am told it has not rained here for weeks, but the skies shower serendipitously for several minutes almost just to bring the rainbow.

"A promise of better times ahead," I whisper to someone in my group.

Over nine days, I will explore new attractions and revisit beloved classics in New Zealand, relishing the views of windswept coastlines, lush greenery and chiselled mountains.

Between the ongoing crises of the world and the unyielding beauty of New Zealand, I marvel at how paradoxically, in under three years, so much - yet so little - has changed.

NOTABLE NORTH

On the North Island, I visit the Waitakere Ranges Regional Park where rugged black beaches and native rainforests converge, just a 45-minute drive from Auckland.

Muriwai Beach, at the base of the ranges, is a wild coastline with clifftop trails. Unlike postcard-perfect beaches with powdery white sand, the sand here is dark, a result of iron content derived from ancient volcanoes in the area.

As I learn about kauri trees and silver ferns in the nearby subtropical rainforests, I am struck by the reverence Kiwis have for their native flora. I spot a wooden "rahui" sign, part of a Maori initiative to temporarily close parts of the forest to let nature heal. "This part of the forest has never looked lusher and greener," our guide says.

New Zealand is encouraging travellers to follow the Tiaki Promise, a commitment to care for the country by treading lightly, caring for nature and embracing local culture.

To learn more about Maori origins, I travel further north to the Hokianga Harbour, known as the cradle of Maori nationhood, in Northland. I visit the newly launched Manea: Footprints Of Kupe (maneafootprints.co.nz), which tells the Maori creation story through an immersive 4D multi-sensory presentation.

"He Ao, he Aotearoa," cries Pikitia, a Maori performer who plays the wife of Kupe, the first Polynesian who, according to tribal narrative, discovered Aotearoa - the Maori name for New Zealand, or The Land Of The Long White Cloud.

The Maori experience feels heartfelt and authentic. With tears in her eyes, Pikitia sings a haunting closing song, the glistening waters of Opononi beach as a backdrop.

QUEENSTOWN CLASSICS

Arriving on the South Island, I board a jetboat transfer from Queenstown Airport to my hotel.

It is a thrilling ride, with our jetboat skimming the waters of Lake Wakatipu, sharply spinning 360 degrees several times, and offering us magnificent views of the Remarkables mountain range.

For those with limited time, the KJet (www.kjet.co.nz) transfer is an innovative way to include jetboating in their itineraries.

In Queenstown city, I try a burger from the renowned Fergburger, thankful for the lack of crowds compared with pre-pandemic lines.

I prefer the pies at the Fergbaker next door. The crust of my Ferg Pie is buttery and flaky, cradling the moist filling of prime rump, hand-diced and braised in a caramelised onion gravy.

I revisit the iconic Skyline Luge (www.skyline.co.nz/en/queenstown), swiftly manoeuvring carts over 900m of banked corners, tunnels and tracks that overlook the Wakatipu basin.

Onsen Pools (www.onsen.co.nz) is my go-to stop in Queenstown to unwind after a day of soft adventure. This time, I try a sunset soak in outdoor cedar-lined tubs, heated to a delightful 38 deg C on a chilly evening.

Savouring the cliffside serenity, I enjoy a quiet conversation with a travel partner, watching the sun set beyond the mountains across the Shotover River.

WANAKA WONDERS

Wanaka is a photogenic alpine town with a local vibe and quirky spirit.

Along the dreamy waters of Lake Wanaka, children squeal while feeding ducks and spotting eels. One quiet evening, I relish my freshly fried blue-cod fish and chips by the shimmering lake, and stroll to the nearby skate park to watch adroit teenagers careening through clover leaf-shaped bowls.

My favourite experience is riding an e-bike along the tranquil waters of Lake Wanaka, under the burnt-orange and yellow autumn canopy of willows. The electric component provides an extra boost, allowing an effortless ride through the cool, crisp air.

My group cycles to Rippon Vineyard (www.rippon.co.nz), possibly the most picturesque winery I have ever seen. Overlooking the lake with views of Mount Aspiring, the enchanting vineyard extends down the slopes towards the water's edge.

There is an almost fairy-tale aura to the prime position of Rippon Hall, from which I admire the tiny Ruby Island magically emerging in the middle of the lake.

Produced organically, Rippon wines include the classic varieties of Central Otago, such as the Pinot Noir and Riesling. It is my first time tasting the Osteiner - a rare hybrid between the Riesling and Sylvaner - a sweet white variety with fruity and floral notes, balanced by crisp acidity.

Later, we cruise to Mou Waho Island, a secluded protected nature reserve in Lake Wanaka. Led by our guide Chris Riley from Eco Wanaka Adventures (www.ecowanaka.co.nz), we hike to the peak, surrounded by the chimes of bellbirds and trills of whistling frogs.

A weka, a native flightless bird, pops out of the bushes mid-hike. She totters adorably, trailing us, and eyeing our cookies covetously when we pause for tea.

At the Tyrwhitt peak, I am greeted by the sight of Arethusa Pool, which appears suspended 150m above Lake Wanaka, surrounded by scores of jagged mountains.

A tiny rocky island emerges from Arethusa Pool, a glacially-scoured freshwater lake. "That," Mr Riley points out dramatically, "is an island in a lake, on an island in a lake, on an island in the ocean."

I gaze at the panorama before his mind-boggling statement slowly makes sense: the rocky island emerges from Arethusa Pool, located on Mou Waho Island in Lake Wanaka, which is found on the South Island of New Zealand.

Before leaving Mou Waho, he leads us to do something meaningful by planting a pittosporum tree. Digging into the soil, my group bestows our tree with a Maori-inspired name - Roa Aroha (Everlasting Love).

"We plant a tree on every tour," he says, adding that his groups have planted more than 8,500 trees over 16 years. "This leaves the island better than before we arrived."

This exemplifies the Tiaki Promise and a new brand of "regenerative tourism" that New Zealand is encouraging.

Mr Riley tells me that the two-year pause in tourism, while undoubtedly challenging, has driven a timely reset. Many tourism operators are pivoting from mass tourism - which was once hurting infrastructure and nature in popular areas - to offering more meaningful immersions in nature and local culture.

"We are extending guests the opportunity to give back to New Zealand - our ecosystem and the communities they visit," he adds.

As I travel past towering peaks and dramatic landscapes of the country, and experience the familiar warmth and culture of the people, I consider how these are worth preserving and giving back to.

And as for the tree we planted? I suppose I will just have to return to check on it.

•Denise Lim, a freelance journalist, travels with a fresh perspective post-pandemic, and feels like every destination is new.

•The writer was hosted by Tourism New Zealand, in partnership with Singapore Airlines and Air New Zealand.

•This is the first of a two-part story on New Zealand. This Sunday: Middle-earth journeys.