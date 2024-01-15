From seaside escapes to urban retreats: Suit yourself with these choice getaways

Part of what makes a great travel experience truly memorable is having the right base to return to – a place that combines comfort, convenience and a touch of adventure. Whether for work or play, your choice of stay can transform good trips into extraordinary journeys.

For many travellers, that choice is the Holiday Inn. A part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn is one of the world’s most iconic travel brands. With a global network of over 1,200 hotels and resorts, Holiday Inn is continuously evolving to meet the needs of today’s dynamic travellers, and is ideally situated in destinations where people want to be, whether it’s for connecting with friends, family or colleagues.

So for your next trip – be it for work, taking the family on their next great adventure or seeking a brief respite – the opportunities for a great time are endless at Holiday Inn which offers great amenities and spaces for everyone.

Here are three great Holiday Inn features you can experience at these South-east Asian properties during your next getaway.

Open areas to eat, play and work

For a relaxing city staycation, the Holiday Inn Singapore Little India is a great option. It features a new Open Lobby design concept which brings together the lobby, restaurant, lounge and workspace in one cohesive environment.