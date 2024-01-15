From seaside escapes to urban retreats: Suit yourself with these choice getaways

Part of what makes a great travel experience truly memorable is having the right base to return to – a place that combines comfort, convenience and a touch of adventure. Whether for work or play, your choice of stay can transform good trips into extraordinary journeys.
For many travellers, that choice is the Holiday Inn. A part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn is one of the world’s most iconic travel brands. With a global network of over 1,200 hotels and resorts, Holiday Inn is continuously evolving to meet the needs of today’s dynamic travellers, and is ideally situated in destinations where people want to be, whether it’s for connecting with friends, family or colleagues.
So for your next trip – be it for work, taking the family on their next great adventure or seeking a brief respite – the opportunities for a great time are endless at Holiday Inn which offers great amenities and spaces for everyone.
Here are three great Holiday Inn features you can experience at these South-east Asian properties during your next getaway.
Open areas to eat, play and work
For a relaxing city staycation, the Holiday Inn Singapore Little India is a great option. It features a new Open Lobby design concept which brings together the lobby, restaurant, lounge and workspace in one cohesive environment.
The use of warm lighting and natural wood makes the space cosy and welcoming. A vertical garden and modern lights enhance its vibrant and modern feel, while Soul Brew at the lobby lounge offers cold-pressed juices as you work or take a breather before your next outing.
Dine at Blue Jasmine, a well-known restaurant that serves authentic Thai cuisine, kick back at the al fresco bar, and make use of the gymnasium and outdoor swimming pool. The spacious loft rooms are great for family staycations and couple retreats.
Centrally-located in one of Singapore’s most vibrant heritage districts, guests can explore murals depicting the culture of the Little India area. It also provides easy access to Farrer Park MRT station and the Central Business District.
If you are seeking a beach getaway, consider the Holiday Inn Bali Sanur, another Holiday Inn hotel in South-east Asia to feature the new Open Lobby concept.
Here, the front desk, restaurant, cafe, bar and business services are all combined into one open, cohesive space. This inviting, warmly-lit space allows guests to relax, drink, socialise or work however they wish.
Beyond that, the hotel offers fantastic views of the ocean from the rooftop swimming pool, as well as facilities such as a 24-hour gym; Cinnamon Bar for fresh brews, juices and light meals; and Karang, an all-day-dining restaurant featuring local and international cuisines.
Across all Holiday Inn properties, family travellers will be pleased to know that children below 12 years old can stay and dine for free under Holiday Inn’s Kids Stay and Eat Free programme.
Rooms at the Holiday Inn Singapore Little India start at $220++ for a standard room and $320++ for a premium loft room; while rooms at Holiday Inn Bali Sanur start at $112++ for a standard room.
Amenities and services to make each stay special
For a complete change of scenery, without sacrificing on creature comforts, head to the Holiday Inn Resort Vana Nava Hua Hin in Thailand. Famed as a seaside retreat to Thailand’s royals in the past, Hua Hin is an easy three-hour drive from Bangkok.
It is Asia’s first Holiday Inn water park resort which offers direct access to Vana Nava Water Jungle, home to Thailand’s longest water slide and an aquatic obstacle course.
But there is lots to do within the hotel as well, with a glass observation deck at the Vana Nava Sky rooftop bar, Tea Tree Spa and a stunning infinity pool. The resort offers 293 rooms, spanning from standard size rooms to three-bedroom suites. Meetings can be hosted in fully-equipped meeting rooms of various sizes that can be configured to suit your needs.
For families, the Bryde’s Kids Club offers fun and interactive experiences for all ages while the brand’s signature KidSuites keep kids entertained in the room with bunk beds and play areas.
Rooms at Holiday Inn Resort Vana Nava Hua Hin start at $147++ for a standard room with mountain view and $295++ for a one-bedroom suite.
Bringing you closer to exciting new locations
Wherever they are in the world, Holiday Inn endeavours to make travel accessible to everyone, and this includes creating exciting stays in up-and-coming locales.
For instance, an idyllic stay at the Holiday Inn Resort Ho Tram Beach in Vietnam is the perfect base to explore the emerging destination of Ho Tram, known for its unspoiled beauty. Local nearby attractions include the picturesque Suoi Nghe Sheep Hills and the historic Phuoc Hai Fisherman Village, known for its pristine beaches and culinary specialties like fish sauce and dried fish. For the more adventurous, Long Son Raft Village invites visitors to step into the life of a fisherman, where they can catch fish and enjoy fresh seafood.
The resort itself, nestled along the tranquil white sandy shores and crystal-clear waters, marks Holiday Inn’s first resort in Vietnam and is part of the integrated resort, The Grand Ho Tram Strip. It boasts 502 elegant guestrooms and suites, many offering breathtaking ocean and forest views.
Catering to diverse tastes, the resort has five dining options ranging from a food court to a sports bar. You can indulge in a variety of entertainment offerings right within the hotel tower, including access to The Bluffs, a top-rated golf course in South-east Asia designed by golfing great Greg Norman, as well as a cinema and kids’ club.
Rooms at Holiday Inn Resort Ho Tram Beach start at $117 for a standard room.