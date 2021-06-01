For Subscribers
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new home town
Santa Barbara sanctuary
The sun-kissed Californian city, with its stunning coastline, rich wildlife and cool locals, is popular among celebrities
Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's dramatic break with the British royal family, they have largely retreated from the public eye.
But if you wanted to find them, you might head to Santa Barbara, California, dubbed the American Riviera for its spectacular, sun-soaked coastline - and Harry and Markle's new home town.