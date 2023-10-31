From a historic sake brewery to the ‘47 Ronin’ tomb: Go off the beaten path in Tokyo with these lesser-known gems

Japan is one of the most beloved travel destinations for Singaporeans, so it’s no surprise that many holiday-goers here have visited Tokyo. Many would already be familiar with the city’s trendy shopping districts, like Shibuya and Shinjuku, and popular tourist hotspots like Asakusa and Tsukiji Fish Market.
But a city as big and diverse as Tokyo has many hidden gems, whether you love traditional culture and historical sites, high-tech entertainment or the simple tranquillity of nature.
Here are eight lesser-known places and activities in and around Tokyo that will take you on the road less travelled, away from the crowds, for new, memorable experiences.
Delve deeper into history and tradition
Heard of the 47 ronin? No, not the Keanu Reeves film, but the group of samurai warriors who famously avenged the death of their lord Asano Naganori in 1703. The true story of what is now known as the Ako incident endures today as a tale of loyalty, sacrifice and honour.
The anniversary of the incident, when the 47 ronin slew Asano’s nemesis before surrendering to the authorities, is commemorated with a yearly festival on Dec 14 at a small Buddhist temple in Tokyo’s Minato City.
The unassuming Sengakuji temple, where Asano and his 47 ronin are entombed, has a rich history dating back to the Edo period.
You’ll be able to learn more about the story of the 47 ronin at the Akogishi Kinenkan memorial museum beside Sengakuji, which houses artefacts like letters and armour belonging to the warriors. Videos in English are available.
If you find the tale of bloodshed and vengeance too sobering, take a sip of history instead at Ishikawa Brewery in Fussa City, on the western outskirts of Tokyo.
The sake and beer factory, shrouded in nature, features original architecture dating back to the 19th century. Visitors can take a guided tour in English or Japanese and learn about the intricate brewing process preserved by generations of the Ishikawa family since 1863.
At Ishikawa Brewery, modern equipment, time-honoured traditional methods and an abundant spring of naturally pure mineral water come together to create everything from old-school sake to umeshi (plum liquor) and craft beer.
Keep a lookout for the sugidama, a ball of cedar leaves hanging from the ceiling above the door of the main storehouse. The changing colour of the leaves gives an indication of how long the sake has been left to mature. After the tour, sample freshly brewed drinks at an Italian restaurant located on the premises.
Take a peek into the future
Once you’ve had your fill of the past, immerse yourself in the future at Red Tokyo Tower, Japan’s largest esports park. It features the latest high-tech virtual reality and mixed reality attractions alongside retro video games.
One area is dedicated to motorsports, with various types of immersive virtual racing simulators available. Some are even modelled after those used by real-life motorsports athletes for training.
Enjoy VR shooting games where you can physically walk around in the virtual world using an omni-directional treadmill and work up a sweat with augmented reality (AR) sports that allow players to use their bodies as controllers. There is also a Sky Stadium for live musical performances, esports tournaments and other events with AR elements.
To keep things fresh, Red Tokyo Tower hosts seasonal events and collaboration with celebrities, musical artists and popular video games.
For another glimpse of the future in the real world, check out Azabudai Hills, a brand-new Modern Urban Village near Roppongi Hills. Opening in November 2023, this project reimagines urban living with mixed-use facilities, green spaces, pedestrian-friendly underground walkways, and public art pieces.
Draws for visitors include the new luxury boutique hotel Janu Tokyo with wellness facilities offering a variety of fitness studios, gyms and spas; events and exhibitions related to art, fashion and entertainment; and a new interactive digital art museum by interdisciplinary art collective TeamLab. High-end shopping and dining outlets await you at over 150 retail stores and 31 specialty food stores in Azabudai Hills Market.
Outdoor escapes with caves, lakes and beaches a stone's throw from the city
For a break from the city, head to Okutama by train, about 60 km from central Tokyo. The town is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, offering activities like fishing, hiking, kayaking and a chance to explore the region's largest limestone caves.
Lake Okutama, also known as Ogouchi Reservoir, is picturesque in any season, with cherry blossoms blooming in spring, fresh verdant greenery in summer, brilliant red maple leaves in autumn and calming snowscapes in winter.
If beaches are more your style, take a short flight or ferry ride to Niijima, a popular surfing destination off the southern coast of Japan's main island Honshu.
The island enjoys good waves all year long. Shops offering lessons for beginners and surf boards for rent are available, and you can also rent a bicycle to explore the island. You can also visit the island’s saunas, sand baths and hot springs.
Indoor fun for the whole family
If you prefer the great indoors, enjoy a leisurely afternoon watching penguins fly at Sunshine City, a skyscraper megamall located in Ikebukuro.
Wait a minute, penguins don't fly… right? Well, they do at Sunshine Aquarium, a unique rooftop aquarium in Sunshine City. Visitors old and young alike will delight at the sight of penguins and sea lions appearing to “fly” as they swim through transparent tanks with the open sky as a backdrop.
Marvel at a tank for Baikal seals and learn about amphibians, jellyfish and fish of all shapes, sizes and colours.
Families with children in tow also should not miss Small Worlds. The museum of miniatures is no off-brand Disneyland; even the little ones will feel big as they tramp around themed areas modelled after airports, space centres and parts of Tokyo as well as local pop culture icons.
For a souvenir, you can take home a miniature 3D figure of yourself and your group, produced using the museum’s state-of-the-art 3D scanner. There is even an option to buy a one-year “residency” for your figurine at one of the museum’s themed spaces so your mini-me can hang out with Shinji Ikari from Evangelion or Usagi Tsukino from Sailor Moon.
With so many treasures to discover, Tokyo promises to thrill both newbies and veteran travellers, ensuring unforgettable experiences with every visit.
