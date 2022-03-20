Safe travels in Japan: Everything you need to know when planning your next trip

Tokyo’s bustling night scene. Hokkaido’s pristine snow slopes. Osaka’s mouth-watering street food. Kyoto’s historic temples and ancient gardens.

If you have been thinking about all these and more – especially the areas that are awaiting your discovery - since your last trip to Japan, here’s some good news to kanpai to: Japan’s border restrictions are easing, slowly but surely, from 5,000 to 7,000 daily visitors allowed to enter the country for work or study purposes.

In the not-so-distant future, hopefully Singaporeans can expect to head over to one of their favourite regions in Japan for leisure travel once again.

It’s no secret that Japan is one of the most popular travel destinations not just among Singaporeans, but globally too.

According to Japan National Tourism Organization’s (JNTO) recent “Foreigners’ Perspectives on Tokyo 2020” survey – to understand what people from around the world thought of Japan as a future travel destination – over 70 per cent of the 8,034 respondents from 13 countries said that they want to visit Japan after the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, 38.6 per cent of the respondents shared that they were more motivated to visit Japan following the Tokyo Olympics, which took place last year.

Besides mega international events like the Olympics, Japan has a lot to offer – whether you are a first-time or regular leisure traveller. After all, the country has 47 prefectures, each with its own unique geography, natural and man-made attractions, culture and food heritage.

So, if you’re planning to make Japan one of your next travel destinations, it’s best to get acquainted with the country’s health and safe travel guidelines for a more smooth-sailing journey.

New safe travel rules for Japan

To dispel any worries overseas visitors may have of visiting Japan during pandemic times, JNTO has created a website with up-to-date tips and resources on travelling to Japan in the new normal.