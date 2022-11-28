Romance, supercars and violins: Explore Italy’s 5 most overlooked cities

Verona in Italy is a hot spot for fans of the tale of Romeo And Juliet. PHOTO: RONAN O'CONNELL

Ronan O’Connell

Updated
Published
49 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

ITALY – While Singaporean travellers are familiar with Rome, Venice and Florence, Italy brims with lesser-known cities that are fascinating and less crowded. These include the home of Ferrari, the city that birthed Romeo And Juliet, and a metropolis with a new Unesco star.

For me, Cremona was a glorious accident. When I landed in Italy, I had no plan to visit this small city 70km south-east of Milan. But then I read about its community of 150 violin-makers, or luthiers, and decided to meet these artisans.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top