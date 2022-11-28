Romance, supercars and violins: Explore Italy’s 5 most overlooked cities

ITALY – While Singaporean travellers are familiar with Rome, Venice and Florence, Italy brims with lesser-known cities that are fascinating and less crowded. These include the home of Ferrari, the city that birthed Romeo And Juliet, and a metropolis with a new Unesco star.

For me, Cremona was a glorious accident. When I landed in Italy, I had no plan to visit this small city 70km south-east of Milan. But then I read about its community of 150 violin-makers, or luthiers, and decided to meet these artisans.