Return to New Zealand

We fall silent, treading into the dark passage. Distant cheers of spectators intensify. The gates fling open and we fall in line on the turf.

We meet our opponents, a barricade of brawny jersey-clad men.

They strike their thighs, whack their elbows and stomp the ground. "Ka mate, ka mate! Ka ora, ka ora!" they holler menacingly. Their tongues protrude, eyes bulge, veins flare. The room recoils.

This is the haka, the Maori war cry by the All Blacks rugby team before each match, and one of the world's most thrilling pre-sports displays.

It might feel like it, but we are not at a stadium.

My travel party has just observed the All Blacks life-sized in 6K resolution on a 14m-wide, 4m-high projection wall. This is already intimidating, and I can imagine how spine-chilling it must be at live games when adrenaline runs high.

One need not be a sports fan to thoroughly enjoy the All Blacks Experience, a stirring, multi-sensory showcase of how the iconic rugby team became New Zealand's national pride.

The All Blacks Experience was the first major tourist attraction to open in New Zealand since the Covid-19 pandemic, and audaciously launched in December 2020 when borders were closed.