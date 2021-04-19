Responsible luxury: Capella's Evan Kwee opens next-gen hotels in Maldives, Bangkok and Hanoi

SINGAPORE - Mr Evan Kwee opened two Capella hotels remotely amid the pandemic - a riverside resort in Bangkok and an opera-inspired boutique hotel in Hanoi. From photo shoots to orientations, his Singapore-based corporate team finessed details over borderless Zoom meetings.

On May 1, he will launch Patina Maldives, Fari Islands. The luxury resort is sequestered on an island, a natural travel bubble in the Maldives, which has kept borders open since July last year and is feted as a tourism success story.