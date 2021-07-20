Reset travel and life

On a round-the-world journey, author and editor Koh Buck Song traversed terrain of great contrasts, ranging from the desert skyscrapers of Dubai that symbolise the heights of human aspiration to Kenya's safari world that evokes wonder and humility.

His new book, Around The World In 68 Days, hopes to inspire a fresh outlook on life, with a more reflective post-pandemic perspective.

That epic trip in 2018 has changed how he imagines the future of travel, and also challenged him to seek deeper meaning in everyday life.

Looking back, what are your thoughts now about the nature of travel before Covid-19? What didn't we know then?

Before Covid-19, all of us were unaware that we were actually enjoying a "golden age of travel". We could all travel farther, faster and more freely than ever before.

For instance, on this 68-day trip in 2018 planned by my wife Dora, one transit flight connection in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, gave only 55 minutes to catch the next plane - and it could be done. Imagine trying this now.

In 2019, on my last trip to Britain, I was amazed to get through immigration at Heathrow Airport in less than 10 minutes - thanks to newly installed automated passport verification, with no contact at all with any official, just like at Changi Airport then.

Most people took travel for granted. Budget travel was at an all-time high. Airbnb was busy disrupting the hospitality industry.

Of course, if we had known what was to happen from end-2019, we would have appreciated what we had much more, and missed fewer opportunities to explore this vast planet.

On your last trip, you might not have left that last piece of cake behind on the plate.

Now that Covid-19 has changed the world of travel, what strikes you most deeply about this 68-day trip?

This travelogue is not a "conventional" travel book. It's not about where to go or what to see.

My first draft, drawing from my work in country branding over the last decade, had an overall place branding theme.

The overall aim was to try to distil the nation brand essence - the quintessential attributes - of the 13 territories visited: the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Madagascar, Kenya, Spain, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Panama, Mexico, Guatemala, Japan and Taiwan.

Because the book's publication was delayed by the pandemic, I had the chance also to edit, and re-edit, the whole draft, starting afresh from page one.

Throughout the text, I added a sense of how the crisis has been like pressing a giant reset button on the whole world of travel and on life itself.

Many aspects resonated with me. Let me cite three examples.

First, having the chance to appreciate the many strands of shared humanity everywhere.

Oman is a Muslim state deeply committed to being open to the rest of the world and forging closer bonds with other cultures.

Cuba is an island like Singapore, but, throughout its history, has been much more subjected to external forces and influences because of its strategic location.

Kenya's Maasai Mara people live so remotely, yet they are so plugged into the global supply chain, sourcing beads for necklaces and bracelets from as far as the Czech Republic and tartan cloth from Scotland.

Second, having the chance to admire up close nature's abundant wonders, such as Madagascar's unique, frolicking lemurs, the resplendent quetzal (Guatemala's national bird) and Costa Rica's tiny tree frogs.

Third, the resilience of man in overcoming adversity, such as in rebuilding Shuri Castle in Okinawa, Japan, after being destroyed by fire, and with the rejuvenating power of culture at the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain, or through the art of Fernando Botero in Colombia.

What do you think post-pandemic travel will be like?

Of course, eventually, all of us will revert to our default behaviours as travellers.

But I have a hunch that most of those in the travel industry - customers and service providers alike - will now appreciate one another at least a little bit more.

The disruption and isolation brought by this pandemic have shown how any encounter could well turn out to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Ancient monuments such as the pyramids of Teotihuacan in Mexico will still stand, but everything else around them will have changed.

How do you think this trip has changed you personally?

For some years now, I had already been living each day with the aim of experiencing at least one significant highlight.

Alone, it could simply be photographing a passing bird or coming up with an idea with potential to be further developed.

To connect with the world, it could mean attending an event, or just having a meaningful conversation, if only online.

And now, this pandemic has taken this "personal daily target" to a whole new level.

For the future, the biggest difference for me will be to live with a more intense spirit of ichigo ichie - that wonderful Japanese concept of cherishing life's worthwhile moments - which is the book's guiding philosophy.

Ichigo ichie involves being more observant of significant details relating to even everyday encounters and experiences, including chance coincidences, so that the pleasure or satisfaction they could offer is enhanced.

One example of ichigo ichie in the book is from the last chapter, on Taiwan. To begin with, symmetry always makes any story more satisfying, so it was especially apt that the trip commenced with a visit to the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, in Dubai and concluded at another major tower, Taipei 101, in Taiwan.

But on top of this symmetry of skyscrapers, at the Taipei 101 observation deck, I noticed on one window ledge a qibla sign, the universal symbol indicating, for Muslims, the compass direction to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. For me, the arrow was also pointing towards Dubai, thus connecting the first and last destinations of this trip.

Here was an ichigo ichie moment not only for this stop, but also the whole journey.

Noticing such details, and integrating them into the memory of an experience, is what helps us remember transient joys, to enrich our mortal existence.

With what you have learnt from this trip, how would you live life differently in future?

Recently, a friend commented that time seems to pass faster now, during this pandemic. But that must surely be an illusion. What's changed is only our perception.

My theory is that, when there are fewer meaningful memories to look back on, the past will appear to have moved more quickly.

Hence, to make life feel fuller, or to make time "pass more slowly", we can put in more effort into two required actions: to create and to remember, more meaningful ichigo ichie moments in this brief, precarious life.

Panama: A global city like Singapore

Excerpt from Around The World In 68 Days by Koh Buck Song

Like other small states such as Singapore, Panama is looking to increase its living and operating space. Man-made islands and other reclamation projects are extending the shoreline and opening up new opportunities for waterfront properties - and even here, there is indirect impact from the Panama Canal.

These reclamation projects were made possible by using soil from the excavations to build the canal. The reclaimed land is also expanding Panamanians' sense of their world in more ways than one.

Flying into Panama City, the shoreline scenery is striking. Panama City's downtown shoreline resembles somewhat the southern coastline of Singapore as seen from a plane flying into Changi Airport. I did not think of home more at any other time during the 68 days of this round-the-world trip.

There is a cluster of skyscrapers near the shore, seeking to maximise the high-value ambience of sea views, proximity to sea breezes and access to the coast, with waterfront walkways and stretches of beach at some spots. This indicates the attractiveness of Panama as a destination for various profiles of residents.

Panama is a paragon of modernity, in many ways. This is its best-known place brand attribute. Its capital, Panama City, is considered by some as the only true First World city in Central America.

All the country brand attributes related to modernity are alluded to in the tourism slogan that Panama had used previously: "Where the world meets." This, indeed, is where the world meets.

For anyone interested in analysing the world's "global cities", Panama would certainly make for an interesting case study. If, in pre-Covid-19 times, Singapore was Asia's poster child of globalisation, then Panama was surely Central America's representative.

Japan: Okinawa's Chinese, Malay elements

Excerpt from Around The World In 68 Days by Koh Buck Song

The Chinese elements that have been interwoven into Okinawa's culture include the architectural designs and styles apparent everywhere, as well as motifs such as the dragon and phoenix, essential figures of Chinese mythology.

But it is probably the shisa lion that makes its appearance most ubiquitously, including a local modification that makes it uniquely Okinawan.

The shisa is a traditional Ryukyuan cultural artefact and decoration derived from Chinese guardian lions, often seen in similar pairs, resembling a cross between a lion and a dog.

In the Chinese universe of symbols, the lions' mouths are usually open, sometimes with a pearl between the lips. In Okinawa, however, one lion (the male) always has its mouth open while the other's (the female) is closed.

In 2015 - when I was in Japan on a visit programme as a cultural leader of Singapore - my guide Akiko noted, with a laugh, that this would probably be thought of by most people as being the opposite of reality, where men are more often considered the less talkative of the two genders.

The shisa also features as a motif on the kariyushi shirt, the Okinawan equivalent of the aloha shirt of Hawaii or the bula shirt of Fiji.

Another aspect of external influence on Okinawa is reflected in its food.

Okinawan cuisine has some distinctive dishes and flavours that set it apart from the washoku cuisine of the mainland.

Okinawan dishes include goya chanpuru (bitter melon or gourd, stir-fried), fu chanpuru (wheat gluten chanpuru) and tonkatsu (tenderised, breaded, fried pork cutlet).

The Okinawan dialect word chanpuru even sounds a bit like the Malay word campur (meaning "mix"), possibly suggesting a borrowed word from the exchange through trade with Southeast Asia, reflecting the mixing of cooking styles, ingredients and tastes from long ago.

Madagascar: Ancient links to South-east Asia

Excerpt from Around The World In 68 Days by Koh Buck Song

The ethnic make-up of Madagascar's population has close and deep links to South-east Asia.

This move from Asia to Africa remains one of the greatest mysteries of international migration.

Humans did not set foot on this island - 400km from the nearest human civilisation on the southeastern coast of Africa - until between 200BC and AD500, when the first settlers arrived in outrigger canoes from the Sunda islands, some 9,000km away in what is today the Riau Archipelago, including Indonesia, Brunei, East Timor, Sabah and Sarawak.

These intrepid sailors were relatives of a larger group called the Austronesian peoples, whose own maritime migration spanned the seas to cover also the area stretching from Taiwan to Oceania.

It is quite marvellous to imagine how these ancient explorers could have dared to venture out in such flimsy seacraft across such huge distances over choppy waters, with no modern navigational aids and perhaps relying only on the sun and the stars for directional guidance.

What is also amazing is that they were able to overcome hunger, seasickness and, most of all, self-doubt, before settling on an uninhabited island with strange and dangerous animals to try to eke out a new life.

Malagasy, the national language of Madagascar and the main indigenous tongue spoken there, is the only Austronesian language used in the whole continent of Africa.

Its closest linguistic relative is the East Barito branch of Malayo-Polynesian, which includes about a dozen languages originating in south-eastern Borneo, today part of Indonesia.

For example, the Malagasy word "tanjona" is believed to be a loanword from Malay, in which the word "tanjong" means "cape".

•Around The World In 68 Days by Koh Buck Song (Penguin Books/Paperback/315 pages) is available in bookstores and online for $24.90.