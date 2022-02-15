Remote control: Visit an old forest, eat one of Japan's top burgers

Japan has 47 prefectures and, in a recent column, I have noted how most avid travellers have a bucket list to finish visiting all the regions.

The 47 prefectures are located across five "main islands", the largest of which is Honshu, where metropolises such as Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka are situated. Completing the quintet are Hokkaido, Shikoku, Kyushu and Okinawa.

Yet, official statistics show that Japan has more than 6,800 ritou (offshore islands), of which just 416 are inhabited. Many are difficult to get to and their lack of frequent transport options means it will take a lot of patience and planning to visit these islands.

A case in point: I have been wanting to go to the Unesco Heritage-recognised Ogasawara Islands located 1,000km south of Tokyo, which do not have an airport and are serviced by just one 24-hour ferry a week, both ways.

But during the pandemic, I have come to realise that these trips are good for introspection and a key reminder to take things slow, that life need not always be a rush with a travel itinerary jammed to the brim.

They are also an opportunity for self-reconnection, with the rural islands often rich in "power spots", a concept that is in vogue in Japan.

These could be spiritual - think shrines or temples - or an untouched spot of nature where visitors can almost sense the flow of invisible energy and the elements coursing in their surroundings.

Beyond this, Iki is a gourmand's dream. I feast on sea urchin, harvested by the island's respected 300 ama (women divers) in what is a sunset industry nationwide, at Watatsumi (201 Katsumotocho Katsumotoura, Iki, Nagasaki; tel: +81-92-042-2345; open: 11am to 4pm daily). The uni is one of the best I have had across Japan, with a rich lingering sweetness.

Then, there is the premium Iki beef. It is far less famous than its cousins from Kobe or Matsusaka, and for good reason. The mineral-rich beef is far rarer, with just 900 heads of cattle exported each year.

Be sure to book a table at one of Iki's most highly rated spots, Ajidokoro Umeshima (2604-86 Ashibecho Hakozakinakayamafure, Iki, Nagasaki; tel: +81-92-045-3729; open: 11.30am to 2.30pm and 5.30 to 9.30pm, Thursdays to Tuesdays, closed on Wednesdays) for a yakiniku meal of tender Iki beef, paired with Island Brewery beer.

REJUVENATE AT POWER SPOTS

Covid-19 has given a new wind to the notion of "power spots" in Japan, with many seeking self-rejuvenation and a spiritual energy boost from which good luck, mojo and karma will flow.

Pawa suppoto meguri (touring power spots) is an activity that is now popular even among celebrities and politicians.

And there are no lack of power spots on Japan's offshore islands, some of which are also Unesco World Heritage Sites.

My own interest in off-the-beaten-track destinations took me to the Goto Islands in Nagasaki prefecture in 2020.

Goto was where many "hidden Christians" practised their faith in secret for over two centuries for fear of persecution, as there had been a ban on the religion during the shogunate era.

This ban was lifted in 1873, after which as many as 50 churches were built, such as the red-brick, gothic Dozaki Catholic Church (2019 Okura-chou, Goto, Nagasaki; tel: +81-95-973-0705; opening hours vary by season; 300 yen or S$3.50 for adults).

Then soak up some natural energy from the sea breeze and clear waters at the Takahama Beach (Miirakumachi Kaitsu, Goto, Nagasaki), which is recognised as one of Japan's top 100 beaches.

Another "remote island" World Heritage site is Amami-Oshima in Kagoshima prefecture.

The island, not to be confused with Izu-Oshima off Tokyo, earned its Unesco recognition last year for its pristine sub-tropical rainforests with a high biodiversity value, being home to many rare species.

Amami-Oshima has a tropical climate not unlike Okinawa's. Think humidity, sudden thunderstorms, rows of palm trees, and the carefree island atmosphere.

Get closer to nature and spot wildlife at the Mangrove Primeval Forest (478 Sumiyo-cho Ishihara, Amami, tel: +81-99-756-3355), one of Japan's largest mangrove reserves.

I go on a canoe tour through rows of mangroves before disembarking and wading through knee-deep water in low tide, as my guide explains the ecology.

Travellers from Singapore may also feel some affinity with Amami-Oshima for its local speciality is keihan (chicken rice).

In the local, healthier twist, strips of chicken are placed on a bed of rice, along with slices of omelette, ginger, mushrooms and green onion. Chicken broth is then poured over the ingredients.

While most of the island's restaurants serve the dish, you can interact with the locals - and the resident dog - while seeing how the dish is made at the Kuninao Community Centre (105-2 Kuninao, Yamato, Oshima, Kagoshima; tel: +81-99-757-2828; reservations necessary three days in advance).

Then explore the nearby tunnel of sacred centuries-old Fukugi trees that protect locals from the seasonal typhoons that batter the island.

Book a guide through your hotel to visit the ultimate power spot: a "killer tree" in a dense forest that requires some hiking to get to.

Known as the shimegoroshi (literally, to kill by strangling), this ako (Japanese sea fig) entwines and devours other plants around it, with their trunks intertwined like lattice-work. It is for good reason that many believe the tree is sacred and a source of vitality and strength.

ISLAND OF THE GODS

Iki, which perhaps is best known to video game fans as a backdrop in Ghost Of Tsushima (also a real island), is worth a pilgrimage for its rich power spots and history.

One theory has it that Iki, dubbed the Island Of The Gods, is the birthplace of Shinto. The island is highly spiritual with 150 registered shrines - and hundreds more unregistered - across 138.5 sq km.

Hiroshima's Itsukushima Shrine (incidentally, also a Unesco site on an offshore island) may be more famous for its "floating" torii gate - but Iki has its own Kojima Shrine (1969 Moroyoshifutamatafure, Ashibecho, Iki, Nagasaki) that is regarded as the Mont-Saint-Michel of Japan.

The sacred shrine is accessible only at low tide, when the waters part to reveal a pebbly path to the torii gate. Enshrined there are the ancient gods of love, marriage, prosperity and good luck. It is said that only those who get the blessings of a higher power can visit.

Iki was also where the oldest remains of the Yayoi civilisation (300BC to AD300) were excavated.

Go to the Ikikoku Museum (515-1 Ashibecho Fukaetsurukifure, Iki, Nagasaki), which not only gives a glimpse of how people lived during ancient times, but also houses an archaeological centre with an extensive collection of relics including Eastern collections as Iki was once Japan's gateway to China and the Korean Peninsula.

What has also weathered time are the stunning natural rock formations such as the Saruiwa (Gonouracho Shindenfure, Iki), literally "monkey rock", a 45m rock on the tip of the Kurosaki Peninsula that gets its name from its shape.

Also, take a 40-minute pleasure boat tour to the uninhabited Tatsunoshima, an island with towering geological formations.

In Saga Prefecture, cat lovers will delight in a visit to Takashima, where there are more cats than its sparse human population of 360 people. The island is accessible via a 10-minute boat taxi ride from the city of Karatsu.

It is also famous for the Houtou Shrine (523 Takashima, Karatsu, Saga; tel: +81-95-574-3715; go to houtoujinja.jp) that comprises the Chinese characters for "treasure" and "strike". Legend has it that good fortune will follow if you pet the cats on the island before praying at the shrine.

The friendly locals, who are used to the presence of visitors, will also wish you well.

BACK ON THE MAINLAND

You may need to stop over on mainland Kyushu, depending on your island destination.

Visiting Takashima will involve a stopover in Karatsu, which is unique for the numerous canals coursing through the city.

Go to the Niji-no-Matsubara (Kagami, Karatsu, Saga), which translates as the Rainbow Pine Grove. The 360-year-old forest with a million pine trees acts as a natural seawall and is one of Japan's three largest pine forests.

In its midst is the Karatsu Burger Main Store (4 Kagami, Karatsu, Saga; tel: +81-95-556-7119; open: 10am to 8pm daily) which, contrary to its name, is a trailer kitchen in the middle of a carpark in tribute to its humble beginnings, though it has branched out across Kyushu.

The Karatsu Burger (520 yen) is, for good reason, deemed one of Japan's top burgers for its succulent patty doused in sweet-spicy barbecue sauce.

And Itoshima, just half an hour from the Fukuoka International Airport, may be a good way to bookend your trip. The city was ranked third in British magazine Monocle's Small Cities Index last year, for its rich quality of life with very accessible mountains and beaches.

Incidentally, the city is also famous for its tribute to love.

The Sakurai Futamigaura (Shimasakurai, Itoshima, Fukuoka) are two giant "married couple rocks" joined by a sacred rope, before which a torii gate stands on a sandy beach.

•The writer's trip was hosted by the Kyushu Tourism Promotion Organisation.