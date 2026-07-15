From speciality dining and unlimited shore excursions to valet laundry service, Regent Seven Seas Cruises includes more of the journey in a single fare

From shore excursions to luxurious onboard amenities, Regent Seven Seas Cruises includes a wide range of experiences as part of its all-inclusive cruise fare.

From savouring authentic tapas after a flamenco performance in Spain to exploring the Amazon rainforest, luxury cruises are increasingly focusing on immersive experiences beyond the ship itself.

One cruise line placing these experiences at the heart of its itineraries is Regent Seven Seas Cruises . With over 3,400 shore excursions included in the cruise fare, guests can explore destinations in greater depth without additional charges.

While the state-of- the-art luxuries on board are part of the appeal, the destinations themselves are equally enticing. Whether seeking adventure, relaxation or cultural discovery, there is an excursion to suit every affluent traveller while enjoying meaningful cultural connections along the way.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ intimate-sized ships can access smaller, less-visited ports beyond the reach of larger vessels, allowing them to sail to more than 550 destinations across all seven continents and offering a more immersive way to experience each region.

Adventurous guests can venture into the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, while those seeking a slower pace may prefer the Emerald Isles of Corfu, Greece, the beauty of Taormina or the restorative waters of the ancient Baths of the Popes in Italy. Elsewhere, discover local culture in Buenos Aires, Argentina, or experience the natural wonders of Tahiti, French Polynesia.

Cruise in all-inclusive luxury

For more than three decades, Regent Seven Seas Cruises has built its reputation around ultra-luxury travel, combining personalised service, spacious all-suite accommodation and destination-rich itineraries.

With a fleet of six award-winning ships, guests can expect every detail of the journey to be taken care of in all-inclusive luxury , with fares covering everything from unlimited drinks and speciality dining to gratuities, Wi-Fi and shore excursions.

Guests aboard Regent Seven Seas Cruises can expect attentive, personalised service throughout their stay. PHOTOS: REGENT SEVEN SEAS CRUISES

Explore the Mediterranean and discover Malta, Spain and Italy on a seven- or 16-night itinerary, while you stay in a Penthouse Suite and enjoy the services of a butler who can help you curate a personalised experience.

Alternatively, more curated journeys include overnight stays in each port for deeper immersion, chasing the solar eclipse with expert speakers, and chef-hosted experiences featuring regional cuisine and tastings.

According to Regent Seven Seas Cruises, its all-inclusive approach and ease of travel have made it an appealing alternative for travellers seeking a floating boutique hotel experience.

Dining on land and at sea

Food lovers can also look forward to a range of culinary-focused shore excursions created by the cruise line’s team, offering you a deeper connection to local culture through cuisine.

Discover the rice fields of Lake Albufera, Spain before participating in a masterclass on crafting authentic Valencian paella. Whisky enthusiasts can visit Invergordon in Scotland, where an award-winning haggis and whisky programme awaits.

The culinary experiences continue on board, where guests can choose from speciality restaurants and open-seating dining venues catering to every palate. Expect cuisine inspired by some of the world’s most celebrated culinary traditions – from sophisticated French gastronomy and authentic Italian trattorias to vibrant Asian-fusion concepts.

From carefully selected wines to elegant meals, dining is a highlight of the Regent Seven Seas Cruises experience. PHOTOS: REGENT SEVEN SEAS CRUISES

Exceptional wine selections and expertly crafted cocktails further enhance the experience for discerning food and wine lovers.

Flexibility and comfort remain at the heart of the Regent experience. Reservations are not required in open-seating restaurants, and every guest is treated as a VIP with a table always available.

With dining, beverages, entertainment and unlimited shore excursions included in the fare, travellers who choose to explore the world with Regent Seven Seas Cruises can focus on enjoying the journey rather than planning every detail.