Redeem miles on the go and enjoy even more getaways: How to travel smarter and make every dollar count

If the recent reports on international tourism rebounding strongly and on track to returning to its pre-pandemic levels in 2023 are any indication, travellers are now planning their holidays and getaways in full force. And with most countries dropping travel restrictions, explorers are taking full advantage to discover – or rediscover – the world.
Ms Ashmita Acharya, Head of Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC Singapore, agrees, saying: "We are seeing a resurgence in overseas travel by our customers from Singapore who, post-pandemic, are embracing the freedom to travel again."
According to her, they continue to value credit cards when travelling overseas.
For those looking to make up for the years of restricted travel, the new HSBC TravelOne Credit Card is the new must-have companion. It is the first in Singapore that offers an instant reward redemption of airline miles and hotel points through the HSBC Singapore mobile app, and an extensive selection of airline and hotel partners to enable cardholders to unlock a world of travel freedom.
"The HSBC TravelOne Credit Card allows customers to easily redeem travel rewards and manage their payments flexibly, all from the convenience of the HSBC mobile banking app. Alongside products and services such as HSBC Global Money Transfers, we are delighted to provide our customers with more choice and convenience for their international transactions," adds Ms Acharya.
Here are three ways travellers can make the most out of their globetrotting experiences with the HSBC TravelOne Credit Card on hand.
Visit more exotic destinations with instant reward redemption+
With the HSBC TravelOne Credit Card, travellers enjoy instant reward redemption starting with nine airline partners and two hotel partners. There will be a total of more than 20 airlines and hotel partners by the end of the year.
This means greater freedom than ever to explore far-flung cities and off-the-beaten locations that are within easy reach through the redemption of HSBC TravelOne Credit Card reward points to miles with a wide range of airlines to choose from.
It could bring you to Italy, where you can check out cities like Turin and Cremona, known for their art museums and violin-making craftsmanship respectively. Prefer the wintry lands? Visit Iceland and don’t miss the Black Sand Beach, a stunning volcanic landscape where basalt rock formations meet foaming seas.
Equally as beautiful are the sprawling lavender fields in Tambara Lavender Park in the Kanto region of Japan, where approximately 50,000 lavender plants of different varieties come into bloom from July to August.
Complement your travels with stylish stays at hotels like 101 Hotel Reykjavik, Iceland’s first boutique hotel; or Hotel Indigo in Turin, which provides all the modern amenities set in the old world charm of the city. With instant reward redemption at partner hotel groups like Marriott Bonvoy and IHG Rewards One, you’ll get a comfortable stay no matter where your adventures take you.
Earn more points for every dollar spent
With rising costs, most people want to nab the best deals.
With the HSBC TravelOne Credit Card, you can maximise your spending with the card's generous accelerated earn rate of up to 2.4 miles per $1 charged#. This means you can earn points quickly that can in turn, be redeemed for more air miles or rewards to be used at your next destination. With the June and September holidays, those travelling with little ones can leverage this feature to get the best deals for the whole family.
An added bonus: HSBC TravelOne cardholders can earn cashback and miles simultaneously. Simply sign up for the HSBC Everyday Global Account (EGA) and qualify for the HSBC Everyday+ Rewards Programme to earn an additional 1 per cent cashback on all card spending.*
For those travelling with extended family or in a big group, download the ENTERTAINER with HSBC app and use it to enjoy one-for-one offers locally and overseas, including stays at over 175 hotels around the world. They include the five-star Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok and family-friendly The Alena Resort Ubud in Bali.
For a limited time only, HSBC cardholders, including holders of the HSBC TravelOne Credit Card, get to enjoy discounts for international flights via Skytrax 5-Star Eva Air to popular destinations like Taipei, Paris and New York, and hotel bookings via the Traveloka and Agoda apps.
Enjoy complimentary travel insurance, lounge visits and more
You’d be surprised by how being familiar with your card privileges can help to preempt any potential mishaps and even elevate a holiday. For example, charge the full cost of your and your family’s air tickets to your HSBC TravelOne Credit Card and enjoy complimentary travel insurance coverage^ (including Covid-19) of up to US$100,000.
Connecting flight delay or long layovers? The four annual complimentary lounge visits for primary cardholders via the Mastercard Travel Pass (MTP) by DragonPass ensure that you arrive at your destination in comfort and style.
And even if you decide to unwind in Singapore during the school holidays, the ENTERTAINER with HSBC app also gives you access to over 1,000 one-for-one offers worldwide on dining, leisure, attractions and wellness choices, so you have the flexibility to shape your local and overseas holiday adventure the way you want it. You even have the option to split payments flexibly.
Says Mr Nuno Matos, Chief Executive Officer, Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC: "South Asia’s economies continue to grow, with increased consumer demand for travel and leisure, following the pandemic. As we continue to serve the broad range of financial needs of our customers in Asia, we are building innovative products and services that enable them to spend on experiences that matter most to them and their families, with the ease and streamlined experience that technology brings.
"With our innovations such as the HSBC TravelOne Credit Card, we aim to achieve strong growth in our lending solutions in South Asia in the next five years."
With the HSBC TravelOne Credit Card, avid travellers can unlock a world of travel freedom. Exclusive welcome offer when you apply – get 20,000 air miles (awarded in the form of 50,000 reward points)~. Plus, no miles conversion fee for a limited period till Dec 31, 2023.
Find out more at www.hsbc.com.sg/travelone.
Terms and Conditions apply.
+Air miles and hotel points redemptions will be completed instantly or within 1 business day. For Accor Live Limitless, it will take up to 5 business days. Please note that this list may be updated from time to time.
#HSBC TravelOne Credit Card reward points programme terms and conditions apply.
*SGD deposits are insured up to $75k by SDIC. HSBC Everyday+ Rewards Programme Terms and Conditions apply.
^Travel insurance coverage is underwritten by HSBC Life (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. HSBC Bank (Singapore) Limited is not the underwriter nor the distributor for this insurance plan. It is not an obligation of, deposit in or guaranteed by HSBC Bank (Singapore) Limited (Company Registration No. 201420624K).
~Welcome Gift: Applicable when you apply for a TravelOne Credit Card from May 11 to Aug 31, 2023, provide marketing consent to HSBC, make a minimum eligible spend of $800 within qualifying spend period and annual fee payment.