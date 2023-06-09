Redeem miles on the go and enjoy even more getaways: How to travel smarter and make every dollar count

If the recent reports on international tourism rebounding strongly and on track to returning to its pre-pandemic levels in 2023 are any indication, travellers are now planning their holidays and getaways in full force. And with most countries dropping travel restrictions, explorers are taking full advantage to discover – or rediscover – the world.

Ms Ashmita Acharya, Head of Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC Singapore, agrees, saying: "We are seeing a resurgence in overseas travel by our customers from Singapore who, post-pandemic, are embracing the freedom to travel again."

According to her, they continue to value credit cards when travelling overseas.

For those looking to make up for the years of restricted travel, the new HSBC TravelOne Credit Card is the new must-have companion. It is the first in Singapore that offers an instant reward redemption of airline miles and hotel points through the HSBC Singapore mobile app, and an extensive selection of airline and hotel partners to enable cardholders to unlock a world of travel freedom.

"The HSBC TravelOne Credit Card allows customers to easily redeem travel rewards and manage their payments flexibly, all from the convenience of the HSBC mobile banking app. Alongside products and services such as HSBC Global Money Transfers, we are delighted to provide our customers with more choice and convenience for their international transactions," adds Ms Acharya.

Here are three ways travellers can make the most out of their globetrotting experiences with the HSBC TravelOne Credit Card on hand.

Visit more exotic destinations with instant reward redemption+

With the HSBC TravelOne Credit Card, travellers enjoy instant reward redemption starting with nine airline partners and two hotel partners. There will be a total of more than 20 airlines and hotel partners by the end of the year.

This means greater freedom than ever to explore far-flung cities and off-the-beaten locations that are within easy reach through the redemption of HSBC TravelOne Credit Card reward points to miles with a wide range of airlines to choose from.

It could bring you to Italy, where you can check out cities like Turin and Cremona, known for their art museums and violin-making craftsmanship respectively. Prefer the wintry lands? Visit Iceland and don’t miss the Black Sand Beach, a stunning volcanic landscape where basalt rock formations meet foaming seas.