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Mr Omer Acar, chief executive of home-grown hotel brand Raffles Hotels and Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, has nearly 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry.

SINGAPORE – Few luxury hotels in the Republic carry the weight of history like Raffles. For 139 years, the grand neo-Renaissance landmark in Beach Road has stood as both a national icon and a symbol of old-world hospitality.

It is where the Singapore Sling cocktail was born, where royalty and rock stars – from Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II to American singer Michael Jackson – have stayed, and where, as legend has it, a tiger was once shot beneath a billiard table.

But for all its cultural cachet, Raffles has never been in a hurry to grow.

In more than a century, the brand has opened just 24 hotels across 17 countries – a glacial pace by modern hospitality standards. Yet that restraint, says Raffles Hotels’ chief executive Omer Acar, has been deliberate. Now, things are about to change.

With 13 properties in the pipeline over the next six years, Raffles is entering what looks to be its most ambitious expansion phase to date. And it will need more than the brand’s illustrious past to propel it into the future, says Mr Acar.

Raffles Singapore is ranked No. 5 in the World’s 50 Best Hotels rankings for 2025. PHOTO: RAFFLES HOTEL SINGAPORE

“A storied past builds the foundation of what we aim to do for the future. We want to bring that centennial heritage to today’s travellers, but we also have to make sure that modern travel trends are observed,” he adds.

Turkey -born Mr Acar is no stranger to navigating that balance.

With nearly three decades in luxury hospitality, his career spans five-star properties from Four Seasons Maui in Hawaii, where he started out as a restaurant manager in 1997, to general manager at Ritz Paris from 2006 to 2011. He has also clocked a stint at luxury department store Harrods in England as its group director of food and beverage.

Mr Acar joined Paris-based hospitality group Accor in March 2023 as chief executive o f Raffles Hotels and luxury brand Orient Express, which has a portfolio of hotels, trains and a soon-to-launch sailing yacht. He was then appointed chief executive of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts in January 2024 – placing two of the group’s most celebrated brands under his care.

He holds these roles at a time when luxury hospitality is being reshaped by shifting traveller expectations, labour constraints and geopolitical uncertainty.

For Mr Acar, the challenge is not just about growth, but also about growing with intention in an increasingly competitive hospitality landscape – and he has put Asia and the Middle East at the heart of his strategy.

The Asia plan

Raffles Sentosa is Singapore’s first all-villa resort and the country’s second Raffles hotel. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Under his leadership, Raffles has opened five new hotels since 2023 – in London, Boston, Bahrain, Jaipur and Singapore’s Sentosa.

The momentum is set to continue. In the next three years, the brand will enter three new markets: Italy with Raffles Lake Como (2027), Japan with Raffles Tokyo (2028) and Mexico with Raffles Estera East Cape (2029).

“There are so many new cities and opportunities coming up and we want to be in those destinations with different cultures providing various experiences to our guests,” he says.

He points to India, for instance, as a fast-growing market wher e Raffles and Fairmont are scaling up their presence.

Of the 11 new Raffles properties that have been announced, five are set in the Middle East – four in Saudi Arabia and one in Egypt – and four are in Asia – one each in Japan and China and two in India.

Similarly, Fairmont – which operates 97 properties in 34 countries – is looking to open four new hotels in India, China and Thailand by 2030. Its latest hotel, Fairmont Hanoi, opened on March 30.

Such ambitions come amid rising geopolitical uncertainty, particularly in the Middle East. Yet Mr Acar remains bullish when asked whether tensions such as the Iran-US conflict could disrupt timelines.

“We deal with crises so often that we all, unfortunately, get used to it. Our owners are focused and determined to finish those hotels. It’s important to remember that they are long-term investors – not made for just the next six months to a year,” he says.

“There is no deviation from the long-term vision.”

Designing the next chapter

For all the talk of expansion, where and when a new hotel opens is dictated by practical realities.

These include market demand, feasibility studies, air connectivity and the accessibility of each destination. Projects requires oversight at every stage, from assessing the location to mapping out viable sites to securing the right development partners.

It is a process that can take years before a deal is finalised. The contract for Raffles Tokyo, for instance, was inked in 2024 but Mr Acar posits that discussions around its build likely started years before. The hotel is slated to open in 2028.

“These are complex deals that require a lot of commitment, and while they may take a little bit longer to secure, they help us reshape the future of both brands,” says Mr Acar.

Parallel to expansion is ensuring the brands evolve with intent. When Mr Acar stepped into his role, one of his immediate priorities was to explore ways to “restore and reshape the futures” of Raffles and Fairmont.

“Restoring them was about understanding what the brands stood for and exploring how we can celebrate and focus on those aspects. At the same time, we had to look at how to better design their journeys for the future,” he says.

For Raffles, that meant doubling down on its butler service – one of its most recognisable hallmarks.

In 2024, the brand launched a global campaign called The Butler Did It, spotlighting Raffles’ signature butler service with print and digital content featuring British model Tim Easton, Indian-American actor Waris Ahluwalia, Italian fashion editor-stylist Robert Rabensteiner and Malaysian model May Siu.

Raffles’ global brand campaign called The Butler Did It spotlights its signature butler service. PHOTO: RAFFLES HOTELS & RESORTS

In 2025, the campaign ran with a new cast, including British actor Henry Golding and British model Jacquetta Wheeler.

“The butlers play a very important role in bringing that culture of anticipatory service which creates more magical moments in Raffles. We just bring what is already there to life and make sure that it’s consistently executed in different parts of the world,” says Mr Acar.

He says the campaign, which was shot in Raffles Singapore, reached more than 76.7 million consumers globally, generated 183 million digital impressions and drove a 98 per cent increase in website traffic compared with 2023.

Modern challenges

On the door of Mr Acar’s New York office is a sign that reads: “Make Special Happen”. It is Fairmont’s global brand campaign slogan as well as a daily reminder of the culture he is trying to build across both hotel groups.

“It’s an important statement. I want everybody to feel that we are here to make others feel special,” he says.

He adds that translating that ethos into reality begins with building a workplace grounded in trust, transparency and meaningful employee support.

That ambition comes at a time when hospitality is grappling with a growing labour crunch. The industry is projected to face a shortfall of 8.6 million workers globally by 2035, according to a 2025 report by the World Travel & Tourism Council.

Mr Acar believes the solution lies in rethinking how younger employees engage with the industry.

“They have to feel that they can contribute to the bigger picture,” he says. “That comes from communicating with transparency. In our mission statement, heartfelt care is not only for our guests, but also for our employees.”

To that end, Raffles and Fairmont have been expanding training and development programmes, offering cross-exposure across properties and giving staff opportunities to travel and build careers within their global network.

Even as expansion plans and strategic decisions dominate his day-to-day agenda , Mr Acar is clear about how he wants his tenure to be defined.

“I want my team members and colleagues to feel that they have been part of a fulfilling journey and that they’ve achieved more than they thought they could,” he says.

“If I’ve been able to remove barriers so they can do their best work, then that’s how I would like to be remembered – as someone who helped create that kind of culture.”